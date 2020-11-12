Later today, U.S. October CPI will be expected at +1.3% on year, core-inflation is expected at +1.8%. See the key EUR/USD levels in this video !
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest EUR articles
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
February 3, 2025 04:13 PM