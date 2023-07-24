EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Monday 6:00 PM
23 views
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD struggles for direction ahead of PMI data

  • Eurozone composite PMI is set to contract further to 49.7
  • US services PMI is expected slow to 54.1
  • EUR/USD needs to break below 1.1090 for further losses

EUR/USD is holding steady at the start of a key week for central bank rate decisions.

The Federal Reserve and the ECB are set to raise interest rates this week by 25 basis points; however, what comes next will be key. The market is pricing in just one more rate hike from the Fed in this tightening cycle, so they expect a more dovish tone from US central bank.

Meanwhile, the ECB is set to raise rates again this week and could point to another rate hike in September after recently raising inflation forecasts for 2023-2025.

Before the interest rate decisions later in the week, today's attention will be on PMI data from Germany, France, the eurozone, and the US.

The eurozone services PMI is expected to ease to 51.5in July from 52 in June and the manufacturing PMI is expected to hold steady at 43.5. Meanwhile, the composite PMI considered a good gauge for business activity, is set to fall further to 49.,7 after slipping into contraction in June.

Deteriorating PMIs could add to evidence of slowing growth in the region and fuel bets that the ECB could need to apply the brakes on its monetary policy tightening cycle.

Meanwhile, in the US, the manufacturing PMI is expected to hold steady at 46.4, and the services PMI is expected to ease to 54.1 from 54.4. The service sector accounts for more than 70% of the US economy, the market is particularly sensitive to service sector related stats. A weaker-than-expected services PMI could support a more dovish Fed.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD ran into resistance at 1.1275, a 2023 high last week before rebounding lower as bears regained control. The price fell to support 1.1090, which is a key support in the near term.

If this support gives way, sellers could target 1.10, followed by 1.0950, the falling trendline resistance, ahead of 1.0840, the July low.

On the upside, buyers will look to rise above 1.12 round number and 1.1275, the 2023 high.

eur/usd forecast chart

GBP/USD rises after steep losses last week

  • UK services PMI is expected to fall to 53
  • US services PMI is set to fall to 54.1
  • GBP/USD rises towards 1.2850

GBP/USD is rebounding after losing 1.7% last week, following weaker-than-expected UK inflation data which saw investors reassess the likelihood of a 50-basis point rate hike from the Bank of England next week.

Today GBP is capitalising on a weaker U.S. dollar ahead of PMI data. The UK service sector PMI is likely to draw interest, with the headline figure, input and output prices, and employment subcomponents in focus.

Expectations are for the service sector PMI to pull from 53.7 to 53. The service sector accounts for over 70% of the UK economy, so the markets will be susceptible to the data.

The Bank of England has been vocally concerned about the level of service sector inflation, so the service sector input and output prices will be under the spotlight as well as the employment data, given the tightness in the UK labour market. Fall prices and weaker employment numbers could fuel bets that the BoE could consider taking its foot off the hiking gas.

Meanwhile, the USD is falling after solid gains last week. Stronger than forecast US jobless claims figures added to evidence of a resilient US labor market, boosting the USD.

Today attention is on the US PMI readings, which are expected to show that the service sector growth slowed and manufacturing contracted again.

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD ran into resistance at 1.3140, the 2023, earlier in the month before falling to a low of 1.2810 last week.

The price is testing resistance at 1.2850 the 20 sma and the June high. A rise above here could give the bears fresh legs and bring the rising trendline of 1.2960 into focus ahead of 1.30, the round number.

Meanwhile, should sellers successfully defend 1.2850 and take out support at 1.2810, the 100 sma is exposed at 1.2650. A break below here brings 1.26, the late June low, into target.

 

gbp/usd forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD EUR USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
FTSE 100 analysis: Vodafone shares rise on sales beat – Top UK stocks
Today 07:11 AM
WTI crude oil analysis: European Open – 24th July 2023
Today 05:43 AM
GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
Today 01:02 AM
Gold Analysis: Asian Open – 24th July 2023
Yesterday 11:02 PM
FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 08:59 AM
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 21, 2023 07:48 AM
    Market chart
    EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 20, 2023 08:01 AM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 19, 2023 08:09 AM
        Energy
        Oil, EUR/USD Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 17, 2023 07:25 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.