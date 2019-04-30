Eurozone GDP Impresses FTSE MIB Gains

Italy’s GDP expanded by 0.2% in the first three months of the year, following on from a 0.1% contraction from the third and fourth quarter

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 30, 2019 8:32 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Data of a mixed nature has been pouring in for investors to digest. Disappointing figures from Google and Samsung and weaker than forecast Chinese manufacturing pmi data overnight have cast a shadow over the markets early on Tuesday. However, the eurozone has (unusually) been providing a ray of light across the otherwise gloomy outlook.

The eurozone has been through a lot recently; Brexit, impact from US – China trade war, political clashes (think Italy & Brussels) and a downturn in German manufacturing. However, today’s data indicates that the bloc could avoid being dragged into a recession, which had looked plausible not so long ago.

Data highlights:
EZ GDP +1.2% yoy vs. 1.1% exp.
Italy GDP +1% yoy vs. -0.1% exp.
Unemployment 7.7% vs. 7.8% exp.  
German CPI +2% vs. 1.5%

Italy avoids recession
Italy’s GDP expanded by 0.2% in the first three months of the year, following on from a 0.1% contraction from the third and fourth quarter. News that Italy has emerged from recession in the first quarter has been well received by traders and the populist government in Rome, as they struggle to implement tax cuts and changes to spending.

Whilst this is clearly a well needed win for the Italian coalition government, the long-term picture is still shaky at best; Italy remains the sick dog of the eurozone. Still investors were willing to look beyond this today.

The FTSE MIB jumped higher following the release. The Italian index is leading the charge in Europe up over 0.2% in the early afternoon.

The FTSE MIB is trading above its 50, 100 & 200 SMA as it continues a bullish run up from the start of the year. The FTSE Mib needs to push above its recent 7 month high of 22055, in order to continue towards 22500. On the downside support can be seen at April’s low of 21475 before 20930. 


Related tags: GDP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GDP articles

Oil_cans
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC and NFP Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 28, 2024 01:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Dives Deeper into its Consolidation
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 24, 2024 09:55 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 21, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        June 26, 2024 08:57 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.