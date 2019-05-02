European Equity Market Handover The Fed still caps

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 2, 2019 7:27 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Stock market snapshot as of [2/5/2019 2:22 PM]

  • Patches of green are appearing among U.S. stock index futures as the over-reaction to the Federal Reserve’s more balanced commentary on the rates outlook than markets desired starts to unwind
  • The malaise is slower to lift in Europe, where only the DAX is lifted into shallow positive territory by strong results
  • Another sobering Bank of England statement also added some gloom, despite policymakers’ attempt to portray Britain’s economy as straining at the leash of inflation. The MPC cut some CPI forecasts

Corporate News

  • Large British stocks were in focus, led by Lloyds Banking Group, whose shares are down about 2% after disappointing earnings and Royal Dutch Shell which leads blue-chips after beating forecasts
  • UK mid-cap Metrobank fell 19% at one point after noting recent regulatory action triggered a short-lived run on deposits. It also missed earnings expectations
  • Germany’s VW and Bayer and France’s BNP Paribas were among European groups with pleasant earnings surprises that buoyed their shares

Upcoming corporate highlights

Related tags: Fed US Earnings season Germany UK Carney BOE earnings

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Yesterday 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
July 26, 2023 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
July 26, 2023 07:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 26, 2023 12:37 PM
      Federal reserve Eagle
      USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 25, 2023 11:00 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 24, 2023 09:49 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.