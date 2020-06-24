Europe Expected to Drift Lower As Reopening Optimism Fades

Reopening optimism is showing signs of fading with European stocks pointing to a lower open following a day of strong gains

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 24, 2020 12:01 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Reopening optimism is showing signs of fading with European stocks pointing to a lower open following a day of strong gains. The same stubborn optimism that saw Asian stocks creep up to 4-month highs overnight is not being felt here in Europe. A quiet economic calendar will leave risk sentiment in the driving seat. However, the mixed performance of risk catalysts is confusing investors.


Whilst Boris Johnson announced the easing of more lockdown restrictions as from 4th July, the reduction of the 2-meter rule to 1 meter is unnerving investors following harsh criticism from scientists. Reducing that distance just by one meter increases the chances of getting the infection 10-fold, making localised flare ups and a second wave increasingly more likely.
Coronavirus news has been far from good on a global scale. Several states in the US continue to see record daily rises, whist the death toll is South America has topped 100,000. Yet investors assume that there is a small chance of a second lockdown on the scale of what we have just experienced.

PMI data pointed to resilience in economies
Data in the previous session has show that economies across Europe have been particularly resilient with business activity picking up across the board. PMI data for the UK showed that the contraction in service sector and manufacturing activity slowed as the sectors continued to rebound from the April nadir. France, outperformed showing that the easing of lockdown measures had resulted in business activity quickly returning to expansion.

German IFO business sentiment data in focus
The economic calendar in Europe is quiet today. German IFO business sentiment for June is under the spotlight. Optimism is seen recovering further this month to 85, fromb79.5 in May. The assessment of the current situation is also seen improving from 78.9 to 84. The market mood could suffer a setback should the figures disappoint. A strong reading could see EUR/USD test resistance at $1.1422.

Oil extends slide, EIA data in focus
Oil is extending losses from the previous session after US crude stockpiles grew by more than expected, fuelling concerns over oversupply. Crude inventories rose by a larger 1.7 million barrels last week, according to the American Institute of Petroleum, significantly ahead of the 300,000-build forecast. EIA data will be keenly awaited today. 
Oil has had a good run, rallying over 4% in just 3 days prior to yesterday’s data. The significant build in inventories was seen as a good catalyst to book profits. On Tuesday oil had been trading at its highest level since prices collapsed in early March. 

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100 WTI

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.