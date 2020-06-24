Europe Expected to Drift Lower As Reopening Optimism Fades

The economic calendar in Europe is quiet today. German IFO business sentiment for June is under the spotlight. Optimism is seen recovering further this month to 85, fromb79.5 in May. The assessment of the current situation is also seen improving from 78.9 to 84. The market mood could suffer a setback should the figures disappoint. A strong reading could see EUR/USD test resistance at $1.1422.

Oil extends slide, EIA data in focus

Oil is extending losses from the previous session after US crude stockpiles grew by more than expected, fuelling concerns over oversupply. Crude inventories rose by a larger 1.7 million barrels last week, according to the American Institute of Petroleum, significantly ahead of the 300,000-build forecast. EIA data will be keenly awaited today.

Oil has had a good run, rallying over 4% in just 3 days prior to yesterday’s data. The significant build in inventories was seen as a good catalyst to book profits. On Tuesday oil had been trading at its highest level since prices collapsed in early March.

FTSE Chart



