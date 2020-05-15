Earnings Play: Kohls

On Tuesday, before market, Kohl's (KSS) is expected to release first quarter loss per share of $1.69 compared to an EPS of $0.61 a year ago on revenue of appx. $2.4B vs. $3.8B last year. The company operates a department store chain and on Friday May 15th, CNBC announced that J.C. Penney, one of the company's main competitors stated that filing for bankruptcy was imminent. This may be a bearish signal showing weakness in the consumer services sector.From a chartist's point of view, Kohls' stock price broke below a short term rising trend channel and its 20-day moving average. Price appears to be headed towards the 2020 lows at around $11.00. If the stock manages to make its way back up to the bottom of the lower trend line around $19.00 then price may rebound to test May highs.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView