Earnings Play Baker Hughes

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 21, 2020 9:19 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Earnings Play: Baker Hughes

On Wednesday, before market, Baker Hughes (BKR) is anticipated to report second quarter LPS of $0.01 compared to an EPS of $0.20 a year ago on revenue of approximately $4.7 vs. $6.0B last year. Baker Hughes is an oilfield services and equipment company and its current analyst consensus rating is 24 buys, 5 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg.

Looking at a daily chart, Baker Hughes' stock price is breaking to the upside of a symmetrical triangle pattern that price has been bouncing within since early-June. The breakout from the upper trend line in the symmetrical triangle pattern indicates the start of a new bullish trend. The RSI is currently above its 50 level and rising. The blue dotted arrows represent a measured move using the peak and trough of the triangle pattern. Price will likely advance towards the $17.25 level, surpass it and grind upwards to retest the most recent high at $19.25. If price cannot hold above the upper trend line, then it will probably fall back to the $14.00 support. Price could bounce off the $14.00 level and continue upwards, however if price breaks below $14.00, it could possibly drop back to $12.00.      



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Oil earnings Trade

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Today 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 09:50 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 08:00 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:15 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.