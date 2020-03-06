Dax Pulls 11260 Into Target

Not a single stock is moving higher. Travel stock Lufthanza unsurprisingly is the biggest decliner dipping over 5% as bookings dive, auto makers and banks were also tanking hard.





Export Demand & Domestic Demand To Drop



The Dax is particularly vulnerably given that China is its principal trading partner. The economic slowdown in China on the back of coronavirus will result in a decline in German exports. At the same time, the rising number of cases in Germany could see domestic demand slump as well. Levels to watch

The Dax has dropped over 15% since its all-time high the 20th February. It broke through the ascending trend line which has been in tact since late December 2018 and failed to retake it, in a clearly bearish chart.

Immediate support can be seen at 11455 (today’s low). A break-through here could see the price tumble to 11266 (low 15th August).

On the upside, resistance can be seen at 11769 (today’s high) prior to 12150 (trend line support) and 12200 (yesterday’s high).



Investors have completed ignored the impressive German factory order data. Factory orders surged in January, jumping 5.5% mom. Well up from December’s -2.1% decline. Despite these figures indicating that the German economy was starting to turn around, this is irrelevant in the face of the hit that the is expected to come from coronavirus.