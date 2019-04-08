Crude strikes 2019 high

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 8, 2019 11:27 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Oil surged 2% across Monday hitting a fresh high for 2019 amid concerns that supply will tighten further after escalating conflict in Libya.

Oil supply has been tightening across the year amid continued production cuts from OPEC, and sanction on Iran and Venezuela. 

The conflict in Libya escalating over the weekend has prompted fears of oil supply outages in the region. This overshadowed the largest increase in active US rigs since May. 

Meanwhile, the demand side of the oil equation has been taking a back seat recently. Friday’s rebounding NFP report has boosted optimism that demand will remain supported. 

Crude rallied to a 5-month peak of $64.39 and has since eased off its highs. Oil looks well supported by fundamentals at these levels. 

OPEC would need to put its foot back on the production pedal in order for the price of oil to pull back significantly. The next OPEC meeting is not until June. However, if the price of oil rises too much further, investors could start to speculate that OPEC will vote to ramp up production once again, putting pressure on the price of the black stuff.

WTI in trading above its main sma’s leaving the bull trend firmly in play. After pushing through $64, the bulls will be looking to take on $64.70 before 65.10. On the downside support can be seen at $63.25 and $62.50.


Related tags: Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.