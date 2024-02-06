China’s stock market rescue brings in reinforcements

China’s “National Team”, the nickname given to state-backed entities tasked with rescuing markets, are doubling their efforts, upping purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) while restricting certain undesirable activities detrimental to stock prices. So far, indices such as the A50 are rallying.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 1:57 PM
china_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • China’s “National Team” are rolling out further measures to stabilise mainland stocks
  • After opening sharply lower, indices such as the A50 are now surging higher
  • To date, measures to promote market gains have typically not lasted more than a couple of days

China’s “National Team”, the nickname given to state-backed entities tasked with rescuing markets whenever they deviate too far from the government’s desired path, are doubling their efforts, upping purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) while restricting certain undesirable activities detrimental to stock prices.

National Team moving closer to going “all in”

Fresh from going public about increased ETF purchases in October, Central Huijin Investment, a division of China’s sovereign wealth fund which collects stakes in financial firms, said it will continue to increase holdings of ETFS to maintain the smooth operation of the capital market. It released a statement noting it “fully acknowledges the value in the A share market”, coinciding with a sharp turnaround in mainland stocks which opened lower on Tuesday before suddenly ripping higher.

China’s securities regulator, the CSRC, said in a separate statement it will guide institutional investors to increase stock allocations while encouraging listed firms to increase share buybacks. Before trade, Bloomberg reported Chinese authorities had tightened trading restrictions on domestic institutional investors as well as some offshore units to help stem the nation’s deepening bear market.

The latest announcements are just the latest in a long line of measures we previously covered on the site. The big question is whether it will work beyond the ultra-short term to bolster market returns? While it feels like we’re getting closer to an “all in” moment as part of the stock rescue plan, measures that have been rolled out so far have simply not worked.

Market Outlook Indices

China A50 futures through key resistance level

Looking at the daily chart of China’s A50 futures, the current candle is big and bullish, taking futures towards the highest level since early 2024. Importantly, should futures manage to hold above the 50-day moving average – a level they have not closed above since September – it may help to increase confidence that this latest bounce may be a little longer than fleeting.

a50 feb 6

Given how respectful futures have been of the 50DMA recently, a close above this level provides a decent location for traders to place stop-loss orders below if intending to initiate long positions. Above, resistance is located at 11400, 11550 and around 12120, the latter part of a major downtrend dating back to early 2021. The 200DMA is located just above, making this a key level for traders to watch, if and when it gets there.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities China A50 China PBOC

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD upside hamstrung by Australia’s stretched consumer
Today 01:04 AM
WTI crude oil looks stretched around its cycle lows
Today 12:50 AM
USD extends its lead on hot ISM report, RBA up next for AUD, ASX traders
Yesterday 10:19 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Finally Breaks Down – Where Next?
Yesterday 07:15 PM
Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
Yesterday 02:45 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_03
China’s stock market rescue brings in reinforcements
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:57 AM
    japan_05
    USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
        aus_09
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 30, 2024 01:51 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.