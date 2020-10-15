China Everbright (165.HK): Rebounds after Touching a Long Term Rising Channel

China Everbright (165), a financial services company, rebounds around 10% from September low.In August, The company reported its interim net income was down 58.9% on year to HK$765 million on revenue of HK$9.07 billion, up 60.1%. The interim dividend dropped to HK$0.14 from HK$0.25 in the previous year period. After posting the result, Citigroup cut the company's target price to HK$14.00 from HK$17.00.From a technical point of view, the stock posted a rebound after touching the support base formed in March and the rising channel drawn from September 2019. Currently, the prices broke above the 20-day moving average. The relative strength index also crosses above its neutrality level at 50, calling for a further bounce.Bullish readers could set the nearest support level at HK$9.96, while the resistance levels would be located at HK$12.10 and $12.80 respectively.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView