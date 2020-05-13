BYD: Bullish Bias Remains

China's domestic vehicleon month to 2.07 million vehicles in April, the first positive monthly sales growth over the past 21 months, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Let's take a look on a leading Chinese vehicle manufacturer -From a technical point of view, although stock posted a pullback from the high of April 29 at $49.50 on a daily chart, it is still supported bydrawn from March low. The process of higher tops and higher bottoms remains intact, helping to maintain the bullish outlook. Besides,between 20-day and 50-day moving averages has been identified.In this case, the bullish readers could consider to set the support level at $42.60 (around the 50-day moving average). The resistance levels are located at $49.50 (the high of April 29) and $53.60 (the close price of February 20).On the other hand, if the prices break below $42.60, the stock would seek the next support level at $39.50 (overlapping support base).Source: GAIN Capital, Trading view