Bitcoin Closes In On the YTD Highs

Bitcoin has broken out of compression in its usual style and closes in on the YTD highs (and potentially beyond).

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 10, 2019 7:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bitcoin has broken out of compression in its usual style and closes in on the YTD highs (and potentially beyond).

Since our prior analysis, Bitcoin has broken out of its triangle to the upside and confirmed an inverted head and shoulders pattern with a break of its neckline. As a reminder, inverted head and shoulders usually appear during downtrends but can also be used as continuation patterns in uptrends.

  • 12,100 has held as support and prices if broken to a new cycle high to suggest the next phase of the trend is underway.
  • The bias remains bullish above 12,100
  • If successful, the pattern projects an initial target around, 14,290, but can eventually travel further and is certainly something to consider given the strength of the underlying trend.



Related analysis:
Bitcoin Could Be Coiling Its Way Towards A Breakout
Bitcoin Rallies Its Way To Independence Day
Bitcoin: Do Volatile Bullish Sessions Lead To Further Gains?


Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.