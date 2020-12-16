Bank of England MPC preview wait see mode

With no action expected BoE is likely to play second fiddle to Brexit developments.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 16, 2020 7:01 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
With no action expected BoE is likely to play second fiddle to Brexit developments.

The Bank of England MPC will give its final rate decision for 2020 on Thursday at 12:00 GMT in what has already been a big week for GBP/USD.  
Brexit & Covid
When the BoE meet there will almost certainly still be a lack clarity over Brexit, as post Brexit trade talks continue. At the time of writing there is a feeling that Brexit talks are firmly moving in the right direction which is being reflected in a surging pound. This is not the first time that we have been here and the base case is still that a deal is more likely to be agreed than not. 

The turn of the year will almost certainly bring disruptions. Brexit even with a deal will be a seismic change and covid restrictions could well tighten again after Christmas as well. In short, the need for the central bank to remain accommodative isn’t going anywhere fast, in fact it may even grow.

Hold steady for now
After expanding the QE programme by £150 billion in November and extending it until the end of 2021 the broad expectation is that the BoE will hold steady on rates and monetary policy for now. Instead Andrew Bailey and co. could provide signals of what they are willing to do should conditions deteriorate come the new year – increasing the pace of purchases could be an option. Should the BoE signal to additional QE, next year, this could drag on the pound, although any sell off could be quickly overcome if a Brexit deal is in sight.
Negative rates
This year has also seen significant speculation and discussion surrounding negative interest rates. However, right now a move into negative rates looks unlikely. This final quarter of the year hasn’t seen the same level of economic slowdown that was experienced in Q2 despite covid restrictions and lockdown measures hitting output in the service sector. The service sector PMI at 49.9 was just shy of expansion in December according to the preliminary PMIs a far cry from April’s 13.4.

Patience 
In Q1 next year the BoE will have more clarity over vaccination roll outs and how Brexit is shaping up meaning the need to base monetary policy on guess work declines. For now the central bank’s hands are tied by the Brexit endgame.

GBP/USD chart thoughts 
GBP/USD trades at fresh yearly highs as it rallies towards 1.3550. It trades above its 50 & 100 sma on 4 H chart and above the ascending trend line dating back to early November. However the RSI is approaching overbought territory which should warrant caution. Although a Brexit deal could overshadow a move over 70 on the RSI.
Immediate resistance is at today’s high 1.3550, prior to 1.36 and 1.3730 levels from 2018. On the downside immediate support is seen at 1.3480, 1.3450  key levels from this week, prior to 1.34.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: GBP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: The Australian dollar trading poorly despite macro tailwinds
Yesterday 11:26 PM
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:17 PM
Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
Yesterday 05:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits fresh record highs as Netflix soars
Yesterday 01:41 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
Yesterday 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:22 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart showing uptrend
GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
By:
David Scutt
October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 21, 2023 12:43 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 14, 2023 11:47 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 29, 2023 06:48 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.