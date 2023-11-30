AUD/USD, gold stall around key levels ahead of US inflation: Asian Open

The US PCE inflation report is arguably the event of the week, and with traders having vigorously sold the US dollar ahead of it I am left wondering if it is a case of ‘sell the rumour, buy the fact’ – especially if it comes on hot. And with AUD/USD and gold stalling around key levels on Wednesday, the potential for mean reversion seems apparent.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 9:40 AM
Downward trend
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • US growth expanded at its fastest pace in nearly two years, with the 2nd estimate of annualised GDP being upgraded to 5.2% from 4.9%. GDP sales was up to 3.7% from 3.5%, although consumer spending was downgraded to 3.6% from 4%.
  • Inflation was also downgraded with core PCE at 2.3% from 2.4% and PE now 2.8% from 2.9%.
  • US bond prices are on track for their best month since 2008 which saw yield continue to decline, as hopes of a Fed pivot continue to be priced in with Fed Fund futures now implying a 48.4% chance of a cut in May.
  • The US OIS (overnight index) curve was broadly lower with the 1-year OIS fast approaching 5% on expectations of a Fed cut.
  • Despite lower yields, Wall Street failed to hold on to earlier gains and fell for arguable oversold levels, which suggests APAC equity markets may also be in for a weak session.
  • Gold briefly tapped $2050 before retracing during a low volatility session, which to me suggests bulls are losing their grip and may want to be cautious around thee highs if trading on lower timeframes. Given its close proximity to record high, a retracement from here wouldn’t come as a surprise – especially if US inflation data is not as soft as liked.
  • Whilst the US dollar was weaker during the Asian session, EUR/USD met resistance at its 200-week EMA and soft inflation data from Germany sent EUR/USD slightly lower for the day / DXY higher
  • EUR/USD initially rose to a 16-week high during yesterday’s Asian session but met resistance at its 200-week EMA, then closed the day with a small bearish hammer after German inflation came in softer than expected
  • Billionaire fund manager Bill Ackman appeared to be talking his book again earlier this week by saying he suspects Fed could arrive as soon as Q2 (lower rates are usually beneficial for bond prices, which he hinted he was long on a few weeks ago)
  • The RBNZ held their cash rate at 5.5% as expected, although their statement was deemed hawkish with reference to inflation being “too high” in the first paragraph, sending NZD pairs broadly higher.
  • The hawkish RBNZ statement and softer AU inflation report saw AUD/NZD fall to a 6-week low during its worst day in eight months
  • AUD/USD also reversed almost perfectly at trend resistance after a false break above the Q3 open. And a hot US PCE report could see some more mean reversion kick in for AUD/USD.

 

20231130usyieldsois

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:50 – Japan’s industrial production, retail sales, foreign investment in bonds and stocks
  • 11:00 – New Zaland’s business confidence (ANZ)
  • 11:30 – Australian building approvals, housing credit, building capex
  • 12:00 – South Korea interest rate decision
  • 12:30 – BOJ member Nakamura speaks
  • 12:30 – China’s manufacturing, services, composite PMIs (NBS)
  • 16:00 – Japan’s construction orders, household confidence, housing starts
  • 18:00 – UK house price index, German retail sales
  • 21:00 – Euro CPI
  • 00:30 – US PCE inflation, jobless claims

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (chart):

I’ve been conscious of the potential for the rally on AUD/USD to lose steam, given it has risen over 6% since the late October low. So that fact we have seen a 2-bar bearish reversal around trend resistance and the Q3 open price after RSI had tapped oversold has piqued my bearish interest. At a minimum I suspect some mean reversion back to its 200-EMA around 0.6570 could be on the cards, so any low volatility moves higher within yesterday’s range could be an opportunity for bears to fade into, while prices remains beneath yesterday’s high.

20231130audusd

 

Gold technical analysis (chart):

Gold has done a decent jo of keeping me on the sideline, as I incorrectly thought it may have had a pullback from the 1985 – 2000 area before its next leg higher. Instead, it broke higher. However, now we have seen a false break of $2050 with a small bearish hammer, alongside an overbought RSI with a bearish divergence – I now see a higher chance of some mean reversion. Although it likely requires a hot CPI report from the US.

 

The $1990 – $2000 will likely provide solid support given the amount of trading activity, although I’m not yet convinced we’ll see it retrace so far unless inflation points the wrong way. Overall, my bias is for a retest and eventual break above the record highs, but an initial pullback seems plausible.

20231130gold

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas AUD USD Gold Forex

Latest market news

View more
US Index Technical Analysis: Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 Reverse off Multi-Month Highs
Today 08:36 PM
Gold approaches all-time high, oil rally continues
Today 08:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Nasdaq 100 rises on rate cut optimism
Today 01:59 PM
FTSE and crude oil analysis: Will rebound in oil finally lift UK index?
Today 11:45 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:41 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY implied vols rise ahead CPI and GDP data: European Open
Today 04:52 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Downward trend
AUD/USD, gold stall around key levels ahead of US inflation: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:40 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    NZ dollar takes flight as RBNZ strike a hawkish tone (NZD/USD, AUD/NZD)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:12 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      AUD/USD hits resistance pre-CPI as USD/JPY, USD/CNH probe support: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:46 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY bulls eye break of 150, Crude oil is flat for the year: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 26, 2023 09:58 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.