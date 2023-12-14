AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open

The Fed gave markets what they wanted for Christmas by signalling that rate cuts are likely coming in 2024. And that places AUD/USD and USD/JPY on notice for breakouts.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 9:29 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

 

The Fed gave markets what they wanted for Christmas by signalling that rate cuts are likely coming in 2024. The dot plot showed that the median Fed funds rates for 2024 was lowered by 50bp from 5.1% to 4.6%, which allows three full 25bp from the current rate by the end of 2024. The staff projections also saw PCE inflation lowered in 2023 through to 2025, although growth was slightly downgraded to 1.4% from 1.5% in 2024 - but this still plays into the soft landing scenario.

 

This is a huge development for markets as we head into the new year and provides much needed clarity. And clarity in this instance meant risk on.

 

20231214medianfedfunds

 

  • The S&P 500 closed above 4700 for the first time since January 2022 and trades -2.3% from its record high. Also note that the seasonality pattern suggests a swing low tends to develop around the middle of December for a strong rally into the year end – which places a break to a new record high on the cards.
  • The Nasdaq 100 needs to rise just 1.2% to reach a new record high, whilst the Dow Jones sits pretty at a record high.
  • The USD dollar was the weakest major, with JPY, AUD and NZD leading the way. The US dollar index suffered its worst day in 22 and closed back beneath its 200-day MA. Whilst we’d usually expect to see AUD or NDZ take the lead, bets that the BOJ are closer to tightening policy saw the Japanese yen take pole position and send USD/JPY back to a 3-day low around 143.
  • Bond yields were crushed which weighed on the US dollar, with the US 2-year yield moving decisively back beneath its 200-day MA / EMA.
  • Gold enjoyed its best day in 44 and broke convincingly back above $2000 to close around $2027

 

20231214movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Australian manufacturing, construction index (AIG)
  • 10:50 – Japan’s core machinery orders, foreigner’s bond/stock buying
  • 11:00 – Australian inflation expectations (Westpac-Melbourne Institute)
  • 11:30 – Australian employment report, RBA assistant governor Jones to speak
  • 23:00 – BOE interest rate decision
  • 00:15 – ECB interest rate decision

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

The Australian dollar looks set for a bullish breakout from a cluster of key resistance levels, following the Fed’s dovish pivot. A bullish engulfing candle formed on Wednesday as part of a strong rally from the 200-day MA / EMA, and marks another prominent higher low during its strong rally form 63c.

 

From here, bulls can consider breaks higher or seek to enter on pullbacks, with a view for it to head for 0.68 at a minimum but also the double top highs around 0.69.

 

20231214audusd

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (daily chart):

Wednesday’s bearish momentum mark’s Monday’s 146.6 level as a swing high for USD/JPY. Whilst the 200-day MA has come to the rescue again, my bias is for an eventual break beneath it now the Fed have delivered their dovish pivot. Moreover, with it looking more likely the BOJ are heading towards some form of tightening next year and the yen is strengthening across the board, the path of least resistance appears to be lower.

 

Perhaps we’ll see a minor bounce from yesterday’s lows as it reconsiders a break of the 200-day MA / 142 handle. But retracements within yesterday’s range could allows bears to fade into a bounce in anticipation of a break lower. Take note of the volume cluster around 139.4, near the 140 handle and lower 1-week implied volatility band – making the zone a potential support area.

 

20231214usdjpy

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas FOMC AUD USD USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Christmas comes early for US bond and equity markets
Today 08:31 PM
Fed Meeting Recap: FOMC Sends Doves (And Gold) Flying
Today 08:10 PM
Dollar analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/USD and Gold among FOMC trades to watch
Today 03:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks scale higher ahead of the FOMC rate decision
Today 02:16 PM
FTSE analysis: UK stocks poised for breakout as BoE rate cut bets increase
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:56 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Close-up of market chart
Nasdaq 100 ready to retrace? AUD/NZD approaches a technical juncture
By:
Matt Simpson
December 6, 2023 10:14 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD falls post RBA, crude oil bears eye $70: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 5, 2023 09:46 PM
      gold_06
      Gold eyes record high, ASX probes resistance: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 3, 2023 10:25 PM
        Downward trend
        AUD/USD, gold stall around key levels ahead of US inflation: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 29, 2023 10:40 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.