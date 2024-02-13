AUD/USD bulls battling against stubborn sellers into US CPI

AUD/USD hasn’t had much luck dealing with sellers layered above .6530 recently. 13 attempts on the four-hourly chart in less than a week to no avail, leaving it sandwiched in a tight range between minor uptrend support.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 1:27 PM
aus_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD has not had any luck overcoming resistance at .6530 over the past week
  • January US CPI will provide a major catalyst for volatility later in the session
  • A break to the topside may be more explosive for AUD/USD given how rapidly Fed rate cut expectations have been unwound recently

AUD/USD hasn’t had much luck dealing with sellers layered above .6530 recently. 13 attempts on the four-hourly chart in less than a week to no avail, leaving it sandwiched in a tight range between minor uptrend support. Ahead of the US consumer price report (CPI) report on Tuesday, the stalemate hints at the potential for a chunky move in the wake of the release.

AUD/USD sandwiched in a tight range

Having steadily fallen since the beginning of the year on the back a repricing in US rate cut expectations and continued challenges in China, AUD/USD has steadied in recent days, bouncing from below .6500 before continually bumping up against resistance starting from .6530. With uptrend support dating back to earlier February nearby, you get the sense we could see an explosive move to the topside or another dribble lower depending on what the US inflation report dishes up.

Market Outlook AUD/USD

USD vulnerable to dovish developments

I use those words specifically as it’s now up to the US economic data to justify the more than 2.5 rate cuts that have been stripped out of the 2024 Fed funds curve since mid-January, meaning any further evidence of moderating underlying price pressures could easily see dovish bets piled back on.

Stickiness may well be a requirement for hawked up US dollar bulls. Anything less and the AUD and other G10 FX names could fly against the buck.

aud Feb 13

Should we see a topside break, there’s not a lot standing between the AUD/USD and a push towards .6620 where it ran into sellers during January. On the downside, support may be found between .6460 and .6480, where the AUD/USD has bottomed on several occasions in recent months, including earlier in February.

Whichever side .6530 the price breaks, a tight stop on the opposite will provide protection against the trade doing against you.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD AUD USD FX Fed

Latest market news

View more
GBP/JPY: Eying bullish break to multi-year highs ahead of key economic reports
Yesterday 11:31 PM
EUR/USD falters at 1.08 on CPI-eve, USD/JPY remains buoyant: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:08 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY
Yesterday 07:30 PM
US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Tests 2024 Highs, Tame Inflation Expected
Yesterday 03:26 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week – February 12, 2024
Yesterday 01:30 PM
FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
Yesterday 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
By:
David Scutt
February 5, 2024 02:03 AM
    aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
    AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 1, 2024 11:44 PM
      EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 18, 2024 04:46 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.