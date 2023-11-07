AUD/USD, ASX 200 tread water ahead of expected RBA hike: Asian Open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 9:00 AM
aus_09
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

The RBA are widely expected to hike their cash rate by 25bp today, and quite rightly so. The current rate of 4.1% remains relatively low compared with their peers, and with inflation not softening quickly enough it leaves little choice but for the RBA to hike to 4.35% and retain a hawkish tone. If they don’t, the RBA risks losing credibility very early under Michelle Bullocks tenure. At the very least, the statement needs to include the classic signoff “Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required”. So, it really comes down to how hawkish the markets perceive the statement and how many more hike/s they believe will follow, as to how markets will react.

 

  • Australia’s PM Albanese has become the first to meet with China’s Xi Jinping in over seven years, after their meeting in Beijing on Monday
  • Rising US bond yields saw the US dollar recoup some of Friday’s losses and its FX major peers retrace, although volatility remained low overall
  • It was a very quiet session on Wall Street with US indices trading in tight ranges around last week’s highs
  • Gold formed a bearish engulfing day following Friday’s shooting bar (which itself was a lower high and false break of $2000). The path of least resistance appears lower for a potential move to 1950 - 1960 from a technical perspective
  • WTI crude oil continues to meander around its 200-day EMA yet hold above $80, a clear level of support for oil bulls to defend over the near-term

 

20231107movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:30 – Japan’s average cash earnings, China trade balance
  • 14:30 – RBA cash rate decision, statement
  • 16:00 – German industrial production
  • 19:35 – Eurozone PPI
   

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 has produced a strong rally into the 7,000 handle leading into today’s RBA meeting
  • The 50-day EMA is also capping as resistance which makes the 7,000 area the more pivotal
  • Failure for the RBA to deliver a hawkish tone alongside a hike risks sending the ASX 200 higher and brings the 7100 resistance zone into focus
  • A hawkish tone could mark a swing high and see the ASX 200 move towards 6900 (the more hawkish the tone, the deeper the move lower could be)

 

20231107asxglance

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (4-hour chart):

As AUD/USD has already posted strong gains heading into today’s meeting, is begs the question as to whether the anticipated 25bp hike has already been priced in. And that risks a move lower on AUD/USD if the RBA simply deliver the expected hike and stop short of including a hawkish bias (threat of further hikes).

 

Monday’s high met resistance around the September highs (and double top) and the monthly R2 pivot point, making it an important level of resistance for bulls to conquer. Prices are pulling back, and they might continue to do so heading into the meeting as prices try to fill the ‘liquidity gap’ left during its strong rally.

 

If the RBA fumble the meeting, a move to 0.6430 seems plausible given the high-volume node (which can act as a magnet for prices) which sits near the monthly R1 pivot. A break beneath it brings 0.6400 into focus.

 

A hike could send AUD/USD back to the cycle highs, but a sustainable break above it may require a hawkish hike.

 

20231107audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open AUD/USD Forex Australia 200 Trade

Latest market news

View more
Russell 2000 dips ahead of a week with little news
Today 07:25 PM
Gold analysis: Metal falls back as yields rebound
Today 04:00 PM
AUD/USD analysis: RBA, Peak Fed Rates Narrative makes Aussie Currency Pair of the Week
Today 02:07 PM
Gold has insufficient support to clear $2,000, at least for now
Today 02:01 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise building on last week's gains
Today 01:50 PM
Chinese equity markets rally on hopes for official support
Today 12:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

aus_04
AUD/USD surges ahead of RBA’s expected rate hike: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:16 PM
    AUD/USD looks comfy above 64c, as does WTI above $80: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 2, 2023 10:46 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD on verge of breakout? ASX 200 perk up: Asian Open – Nov 2 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2023 10:21 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY surges towards ‘that high’ post BOJ: Asian Open – 1/11/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 31, 2023 09:40 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.