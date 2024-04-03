AUD/JPY, ASX 200 forecast: Asian Open – April 3, 2024

Odds of a June Fed cut have fallen below 50% following Monday’s strong ISM manufacturing report , although Fed fund futures still favour a June cut with a 61.6% probability.

US bond yields rallied for a second day, the Dow Jones fell around -1% and led the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 lower and the VIX rose to a 2-week high as markets repriced in the ‘higher for longer’ narrative

Regardless, the US dollar retraced after traders presumably booked profits when the US dollar index tapped 105 on Monday, resulting in a mild pullback from its 6-week high

AUD/USD bounced from the March 5th low and closed back above 65c in line with yesterday’s bias , to further underscore we’re not witnessing a head and shoulders top.

The RBA said it plans to change how it provides liquidity to the banking system, through regular money market operations to provide ample liquidity

The BOE are considering mimicking the Fed’s ‘dot plot’, to show where members think interest rates could be in the future whilst remaining anonymous

The relentless rally on gold continued higher for a seventh day, with spot prices rising above $2080 and closing just off the daily high

The equally-weighted gold basket was also at a record high to show the rally is based on gold strength, not on US dollar weakness