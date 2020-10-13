ASX200 stalls after a 7% rally in 7 days

ASX200 stalls after a 7 percent rally in 7 days

A milestone of sorts yesterday as the AS200 reached the top of a four-month range, after a 7% rally over the past 7 trading sessions. In our last update on the ASX200 in early October we wrote:

October 14, 2020 10:50 AM
Close-up of market chart

“The gradual re-opening of the Victorian economy, the boost from the Federal Budget, and a November cut from the RBA, is expected to see the ASX200 hold support and retest the top of the range, 6200 area.

Further proof of how important the Federal Budget has been in restoring sentiment and the fortunes of the ASX200 was on show this morning in the form of stronger than expected Westpac Consumer sentiment data (from 93.8 to 105 in October).

The survey was taken shortly after the release of the budget and for the first time in 10 years, more respondents thought they would be better off after the Budget. A result of bringing forward personal tax cuts and a strong focus on job creation, investment and spending.

The Budget should remain supportive of household sentiment in the medium term and encourage households to spend, thereby reducing elevated savings levels. This in turn should flow through into business confidence and hiring.

In the short term, and as the overnight session highlighted, offshore uncertainties remain including the U.S election, prospects of a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit, and vaccine trials being put on hold.

Closer to home, it’s unclear whether China has directed its steel mills and power stations to suspended imports of Australian coal after reaching its 2020 quota. Or if it represents another escalation in diplomatic tensions between China and Australia. Let’s hope it is the former.

Taking into account the factors outlined above, it would be prudent for those who bought the dip towards range lows ahead of the Budget to take the opportunity to lock in some partial profits here near 6200.

The plan would be then to add to core longs on a dip back towards range lows 5800/5700 or add to core longs on a sustained break above 6200, looking for a rally towards 6600 into year-end.

ASX200 stalls after a 7% rally in 7 days

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 14th of October 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Today 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Today 01:17 PM
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
Today 05:30 AM
Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
Today 04:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

indices_screen
Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:01 AM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD and copper slump for a 6th day, ASX 200 regains balance
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 22, 2024 10:43 PM
      stocks_02
      VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 18, 2024 11:14 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2024 11:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.