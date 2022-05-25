ASX200 Afternoon Report May 25th 2022

ASX200 Afternoon Report May 25th 2022

The ASX200 has lifted by 48 points to be trading at 7177 at 3.30 pm Sydney time.

May 25, 2022 3:44 PM
Australian flag

The ASX200 has lifted by 48 points to be trading at 7177 at 3.30 pm Sydney time.

The gains came after a rally in U.S equity futures, as the patch of soft U.S economic data extended overnight, sparking hopes that a less aggressive rate hiking cycle will be needed and that a soft landing can be achieved.

Music to the ears of consumer-facing stocks locally as Metcash (MTS) lifted by 2.12% to $4.33, Coles Group (COL) added 1.7% to $17.95, Woolworths added 1.6% to $34.99, Wesfarmers added 1.2% to$46.87 and Telstra added 1.3% to $3.92.

Gains also for the Finance sector today. National Australia Bank (NAB) lifted by 2.6% to $31.90, Westpac (WBC) added 1.8% to $23.96, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) added 1.35% to $106.50, ANZ added 1.2% to $25.68.

The Materials sector remains buoyant on prospects of more stimulus from Chinese authorities to offset the Covid slowdown. Rio Tinto (Rio) added 2% to $112.68, BHP Group (BHP) added 1.88% to $43.35. Oz Minerals (OZL) added 1.4% to $23.30, South32 (S32) added 1.07% to $4.73, and Fortescue Metals (FMG) added 0.17% to $20.81.

Gold stocks have extended their recovery after the price of bullion climbed for a fifth straight day closing near $1866 (0.67%). Evolution Mining added 4.3% to $3.85, Northern Star (NST) added 2.6% to $9.12, Silver Lake Resources (SLR) added 2% to $1.59, and Newcrest Mining (NCM) climbed by 0.9% to $25.27

The local tech sector the main drag today as Block (SQ2) fell 5.3% to $109.44, Megaport (MP1) fell 5% to $7.00, Appen (APX) fell 4.3% to $6.42, Sezzle (SZL), fell 2.94% to $0.50c and Zip (ZIP) fell 2.87% to $0.85c.  

Also under pressure Lithium miners, Pilbara Minerals (PLS) fell 4.5% to $2.77, Lake Resources (LKE) fell 1.75% to $1.42, Vulcan (VUL) fell 2.16 % to $7.25. Galan Lithium (GLN) fell 2.26% to $1.41 while Liontown Resources (LTR) fell 2.4% to $1.30.

Over the past fortnight, the ASX200 has followed our road map to perfection. From our 7000/6950ish downside target, the rebound in the ASX200 last week reached our upside target at 7200. With the uncertainty of the Federal Election in the rear vision mirror, I expect to see the ASX200 break the critical resistance at 7200 and rally towards 7300/50.

ASX200 Daily chart 25th of May

ASX200 Daily chart 25th of May

