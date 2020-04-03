Amazon A Buy

2019 results show that Amazon had a phenomenal year, without any lock down. Sales jumped 20% to $281 billion; EPS shot up 14% after the firm invested heavily in one day shipping. Amazon’s balance sheet is also impressive with $55 billion in cash and $23 billion in long term debt. There are plenty of reserves to weather any economic slowdown.

Chart thoughts

Since the coronavirus induced sell off took hold mid-February the broader US market, the S&P is trading down 24%. Amazon is down just 8%. Since its March low, the S&P has rallied 15% whilst Amazon has jumped 19% over the same period.



