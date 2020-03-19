A breather for the FTSE

The pressure on the FTSE abated for the moment as the index came up for air after the ECB’s approval of a massive €750 bond buying programme

March 19, 2020 6:22 PM
multiple currencies

The pressure on the FTSE abated for the moment as the index came up for air after the ECB’s approval of a massive €750 bond buying programme. Stocks benefiting the most were those with strong European exposure such as DCC plc, which supplies medical kit and equipment to hospitals and supplies petrol stations with fuel; like other companies in this sector it has benefited the most from the ECB’s decision as the firm operates in a number of European countries. The stock is leading the FTSE risers with a nearly 9% bounce, followed by Coca-Cola HBC.

The pound, however, is in the doldrums despite the Chancellor’s generous aid package earlier this week which investors suspect may not be enough to balance out the damage to the UK economy as the spread of the virus intensifies. With schools in the UK closed from Monday and talk of London going into lockdown this weekend it is clear that for most businesses things will become worse before they get better. Sterling reflected that with a drop to $1.158 against the dollar which is currently holding up as corona has not yet reached its peak in the US.

NYSE to close floor temporarily

The trading day in New York will go all electronic from Monday after two traders were tested positive for COVID-19. The decision should have almost no impact on trading given that the bulk of the transactions are digital already. NYSE is following in the footsteps of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which also decided to shift to digital-only trading from next week. In London the only remaining floor trading is still happening on the London Metal Exchange but the LME ring will go silent from Monday, also shifting all trade on-line.

Related tags: UK 100 Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.