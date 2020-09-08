08 09 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are facing a consolidation

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 8, 2020 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures under pressure - Watch TSLA, ETSY, PCG, BA, AZN

The S&P 500 Futures are facing a consolidation after they were closed yesterday in observance of Labor Day.

The National Federation of Independent Business has posted its Small Business Optimism Index for August at 100.2 (vs 99.0 expected). Later today, The Federal Reserve will report July consumer credit (+12.9 billion dollars expected).

European indices are under pressure. The European Commission has reported final readings of 2Q GDP at -11.8% (vs -12.1% on quarter expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted July trade balance at 19.2 billion euros surplus (vs 16 billion euros surplus expected). France's INSEE has released July trade balance at 6.99 billion euros deficit, vs 4.8 billion euros deficit expected.

Asian indices all closed in the green. This morning, government data showed that Japan's final readings of 2Q annualized GDP was confirmed at -28.1% on quarter (-28.5% expected), while household spending declined 7.6% on year in July (-3.7% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures remain on the downside. Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ oil output deal was close to 100% in August, reported Tass citing Energy Minister Alexander Novak. Societe Generale projected that Oil demands would continue to rise to normal level as economies recover. The Bank projected that Brent oil would reach $50 at the end of 2021.

Gold declined 6.73$ (-0.35%) to 1926.91, following U.S. dollar rebound.

GBP/USD fell 57pips to 1.3109 the day's range was 1.3109 - 1.3173 compared to 1.3141 - 1.3280 the previous session after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he planned to overturn Northern Irish border deal. He added that the country is ready to walk away if no agreement is struck by October 15.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, stock dropped more than 10% Tuesday before the opening as investors were disappointed the stock not being chosen for inclusion at the latest S&P 500 reshuffle. In addition, the Co confirmed the completion of a previously announced $5 billion share sale.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Etsy (ETSY), a retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods, Teradyne (TER), an equipment manufacturer and Catalent (CTLT), a drug manufacturing company will be joining the S&P 500 index, effective Sept. 21.


PG&E (PCG), an energy company, said the public safety power shutoff starting Monday, due to a potential strong and dry offshore wind event, could impact approximately 172,000 customers in portions of 22 counties.

Boeing (BA), the commercial airplane company, is losing ground before the opening as the The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating manufacturing flaws involving some Boeing 787 Dreamliners but said it was too early to say if new inspections would be needed.

AstraZeneca (AZN), BioNTech SE (BNTX), GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), and Sanofi (SNY) announced their CEOs signed a pledge "outlining a united commitment to uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work towards potential global regulatory filings and approvals of the first COVID-19 vaccines". The Cos expect "this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved."
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Yesterday 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Yesterday 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Yesterday 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
February 29, 2024 10:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
    china_07
    Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 22, 2024 01:21 AM
      japan_02
      Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2024 10:54 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.