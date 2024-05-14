WTI crude oil remains trapped, bitcoin looks set for a bounce

Crude oil finds itself between a rock and a hard place where technical levels are concerned, although that doesn't mean it can't at least make a minor bullish breakout before another leg lower. Price action on bitcoin appears to be more constructive for bulls, at least over the near term.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:08 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

I noted in this week’s COT report that large speculators and managed funds continued to close longs in exchange for shorts on WTI crude oil futures. This has dragged net-long exposure for both sets of traders down to 11 and 1-weej lows, respectively.  With short bets on the rise, further losses cannot be ruled out. However, as crude oil has already retraced -12.3% from its April high, I had been expected a retracement higher at the very least.

 

Last week prices were flat during a narrow-ranged week to form a doji, which itself suggests a trough may be near if not in place already. Yet crude oil is not short of resistance levels nearby which seems to be scuppering hopes of a decent rebound. The $80 handle sits just beneath the 200-day MA, and Friday’s selloff from those levels shows us that traders are clearly watching the pivotal zone between $80 - $80.20.

 

20240514wtiWKDY

 

Yet support at $78 is also on hand to support prices each time crude oil tries to break lower. Since last week we have seen three intraday breaks below $78, yet each time the market closed the day back above it. And until momentum tips its hand, range traders seem more than happy to trade the range with bids around $78 and offers around $80.

 

Should we see a break above $80.20 (which also clears the 200-day average) then my upside target becomes the gap just below $82. Yet we may need to see a daily close below $78 before assuming another leg lower has begun, in which case $76 comes into focus near the three lower wicks in February.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

 

Bitcoin technical analysis:

Regular readers will remember that I correct to be suspicious of runaway gains when Bitcoin futures surged towards the $60-$70k mark. And that was simply because each time it has done so in the past has resulted in eye-watering losses of 50% - 90%. I very much doubt we’ll see a pullback of such magnitude any time soon, if at all, given the higher levels of liquidity since institutional money has taken over. Besides, bitcoin essentially tracks the stock market these days, and as asset managers remain net-long Wall Street indices and now once again short VIX futures, perhaps bitcoin prices can remain supported for now.

 

In fact, dare I say things may be looking ‘up’ for Bitcoin, at least from a technical perspective.

 

20240514bitcoin

 

The price action from the March high appears to be corrective. Yet its most recent leg lower found support around a 50% and 38.2% retracement level and 100-day EMA. A subsequent leg higher has since seen a retracement lower, which for now at least is trying to hold above a 50% retracement level. Also note that volumes were declining throughout the assumed correction (which shows a lack of aggressive bear action) and RSI (14) reached oversold alongside the price low. In this case, I am using 40 as oversold due to the uptrend on the daily chart.

 

As I remain sceptical that bitcoin will simply break to new highs, I am only seeking near-term bullish setups. And any pullback towards the 60k level could appeal to bulls for a cheeky swing trade long. Potential upside targets for bull to consider are the $65,500 level and 67,950 high near a high-volume node.

 

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in Q2 2024

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI oil WTI Bitcoin USD Crypto assets

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD: High bar for US economic data creates asymmetric upside risks
Today 04:45 AM
GBP/USD forecast: Volatility expected with UK data, Powell on tap
Today 02:43 AM
USD/CNH: AUD, NZD, JPY face hammering if Asia’s FX anchor comes loose
Today 01:20 AM
US dollar stabilises ahead of Powell, PPI, USD/JPY eyes 157: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Gold forecast remains positive as metal eases on profit-taking
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA extends last week's gain ahead of Fed speakers
Yesterday 01:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Graphic of trading data chart
WTI crude oil remains trapped, bitcoin looks set for a bounce
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 06:08 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: High bar for US economic data creates asymmetric upside risks
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 04:45 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD forecast: Volatility expected with UK data, Powell on tap
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 02:43 AM
        china_02
        USD/CNH: AUD, NZD, JPY face hammering if Asia’s FX anchor comes loose
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 01:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.