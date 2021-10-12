Why can’t GBP/USD push higher?

There is information in price action (or lack of it) after news or data is released, and price doesn’t move in the direction one would expect.

October 12, 2021 7:02 PM
multiple currencies

The UK released its Claimant Count earlier today for September and showed a decline for the seventh straight month!  51,100 people stopped claiming unemployment benefits vs an expectation of -46,000 and August’s reading of -58,600.  A good reading should be good for the local currency, as it increases that chances of a tapering (less currency in the system) or an interest rate increase at the next meeting. 

Everything you need to know about the Bank of England

In addition, the news out of the UK has been positive since the weekend, yet GBP/USD can’t maintan a bid. Over the weekend, BOE member Saunders said that he’s concerned that a pickup in inflation from capacity pressures and higher pay growth “could become more persistent unless monetary policy responds”.  He also said that he “thinks it is appropriate that the markets have moved to pricing a significantly earlier path of tightening than they did previously.  In addition, BOE Governor Baily said there is potential for a very damaging period of inflation.  These comments sound as if a complete end to the BOE’s bond buying program, or even an interest rate increase, may happen at the BOE’s next meeting on November 4th. 

Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Given the Claimant Count Change and the positive comments from BOE board members, traders may expect the value of GBP/USD to be much higher.  The pair closed Friday at 1.3611 and is currently trading near 1.3600.  GBP/USD had been trading in a symmetrical triangle since July 20th, and finally broke lower on September 28th.  The pair spiked through the 50% retracement level from the low on September 24th,2020 to the highs of June 1st, near 1.3450 and bounced to resistance at the bottom trendline of the symmetrical triangle near 1.3600.  Price has been oscillating near this level since October 4th.

gbpusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, GBP/USD bounced from the lows was to 1.3673, which was resistance at the bottom trendline of the longer-term symmetrical triangle, as well as, the 50% retracement from the September 14th highs to the September 29th lows.  As mentioned above, the pair is currently oscillating around the 1.3600 level.  Horizontal support below is at 1.3532 and then the recent lows from September 29th at 1.3388.  Strong resistance is above at the October 11th highs of 1.3674, ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the recently mentioned timeframe at 1.3722 and the 50-Day Moving Average of 1.3726.

gbpusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

There is information in price action (or lack of it) after news or data is released, and price doesn’t move in the direction one would expect.  If GBP/USD isn’t moving higher on positive news, one has to consider what will make it move higher?

Learn more about forex trading opportunities

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex GBP/USD BOE

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.