Weaker Banks and Stronger Pound Weigh On FTSE

The FTSE dropped lower on Tuesday as it collapsed through 7200 under the weight of weaker banks and a stronger pound. The FTSE dived to a nadir of 7163, before a slightly stronger start on Wall Street helped the index pick itself up off the lows.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 19, 2019 11:50 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE dropped lower on Tuesday as it collapsed through 7200 under the weight of weaker banks and a stronger pound. The FTSE dived to a nadir of 7163, before a slightly stronger start on Wall Street helped the index pick itself up off the lows.

HSBC Drags Banks Lower

The banking sector was the largest declining sector following disappointing figures from HSBC. Whilst profits at the bank were up over 15% in 2018 compared to the year earlier, weak performance in the fourth quarter meant that results missed expectations. Concerns are also brewing over the outlook for the bank which focuses on Asia and the UK. With Chinese growth concerns and fears over Brexit growing, dark clouds are forming on the horizon. HSBC dropped over 4.3% across Tuesday’s session wiping out any gains from the year so far. The disappointment spread across the sector with the likes of Standard Chartered and Lloyds also trading lower.


Pound Rallies Over 0.9%


A stronger pound was also weighing on the FTSE. The pound charged 0.9% higher versus the dollar and 0.6% higher versus the euro even after average weekly earnings data disappointed. Lifted by Brexit optimism the pound pushed through $1.30 to a high of $1.3050. 7

Average weekly earnings increased 3.4% year on year in the three months to December. This is still a solid level of growth, even though it was just below the 3.5% forecast. Employment also climbed to a record high in December, up 167,000 versus the 152,000 forecast which offered some support to the pound. However, hopes of Parliament taking more control over Brexit has lifted the pound far higher than any strong data. Let’s not forget, the BoE’s next steps depend first and foremost on the type of Brexit that the UK achieves. The fact that the pound is rallying is because traders believe that Parliament will secure a softer more business and therefore pound friendly version of Brexit, if it happens at all.

German Economic Sentiment Slowly Improving


The euro was also putting in a strong performance as data showed economic sentiment was slowing improving on the continent. The ZEW sentiment index for Germany rose to -13.4 points in February, up from -15 in January. Clearly sentiment is still soft, however the fact that it wasn’t as bad as the markets had been expecting meant the euro experienced a relief rally versus the dollar, through $1.13. 


Related tags: Euro Sterling UK 100 Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Looms
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 12, 2025 03:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.