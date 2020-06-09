Waiting for final readings of European 1Q GDP
This morning, the German Federal Statistical Office posted April trade balance below the expectations at only 3.2 billion euros surplus (vs 11.6 billion euros surplus expected). Later this morning, the European Commission will report final readings of 1Q GDP (-3.2% on year expected).
From a technical point of view, on an daily chart, EUR/USD has broken above the upper boundary of a triangle pattern and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1000. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.1440 and a second one would be set at set at yearly top at 1.1495 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on an daily chart, EUR/USD has broken above the upper boundary of a triangle pattern and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1000. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.1440 and a second one would be set at set at yearly top at 1.1495 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 11:02 AM
Today 08:50 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest EUR articles
May 20, 2024 03:36 PM
May 14, 2024 04:44 PM
April 13, 2024 08:00 PM
March 25, 2024 02:55 AM