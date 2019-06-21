VIDEO USDCNH bears stalled at key support ahead of G20

Recent decline in USD/CNH has started to show potential bullish reversal elements.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 21, 2019 5:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Traders should be pay close attention to the USD/CNH (offshore) exchange rate as it tends to have a high sensitivity factor towards such trade related events. Also, it is now showing very interesting observations from a technical analysis perspective.
Related tags: Video USD China

Latest market news

View more
Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises & is set for a weekly gain
Yesterday 01:32 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Yesterday 12:36 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
May 9, 2024 10:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Video articles

Research
RBNZ monetary policy preview - Livestream
By:
Matt Simpson
February 2, 2023 01:27 AM
    Intraday Levels for the WTI Crude Futures Contract
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 16, 2021 02:27 AM
      commodities trading
      [Video] Silver Rally Falters Below $25
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 25, 2021 03:08 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        [Video] Strategies for identifying, measuring, and improving your Trading Psychology
        By:
        Global author
        June 29, 2021 10:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.