Video Strategies for identifying measuring and improving your trading psychology

Check out our trading psychology webinar recording with Ann Hunt, CEO of Chasing Returns!

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 29, 2021 11:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Strategies for identifying, measuring, and improving your Trading Psychology

On June 22, we had the opportunity to present a special webinar with Ann Hunt, in which she shared insight from her 10 years Wall St. experience and what she has learnt about the mind of a trader. Throughout the live web chat, Ann discussed various trading psychology topics and strategies to improve your trading results through simple and achievable changes.

Topics include:

  • Using your strengths and weaknesses to your advantage
  • Understanding your behaviour to improve performance
  • How to form sticky habits around your personal biases

Trading on data, not emotion

Many of us are aware of the term ‘emotional trading’, but few are able to recognise it in themselves, especially whilst in the moment. Having plenty of experience from the dealing room, during the webinar, Ann reflects on watching this happen first hand. Being a witness to this several times led Ann to study the reasons why traders do this, and more importantly, how to become more aware of their own patterns from their own trading behaviour.

  • Some of the processes that help traders and are detailed in the webinar include:
  • Understanding what your own KPIs are and keeping to them
  • Learning how to comprehend and measure our biases
  • Recognising what outlaying trades are and the impact they have

How psychology could help your performance

After several years of testing and analysing the patterns and behaviour of traders, Ann has worked with City Index to develop and optimise our exclusive Performance Analytics feature.

This feature helps you use your own strengths and weaknesses to improve your trading behaviour.

Performance Analytics shows you a series of Edges. You can use your unique insights to transform the way you trade.

Psychological Edges

  • Find out how both winning and losing streaks effect your next trade

Strategy Edges

  • Your most traded product might be your weakness

Timing Edges

  • Are you better at market open? Close? Or in quieter times?

By harnessing the Edges that Performance Analytics provides, you can understand your habits and use them to your advantage.


  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Insights Trading psychology Video

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Today 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Insights articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Panera IPO: Everything you need to know about the Panera Bread Brand IPO
By:
Ryan Thaxton
January 24, 2024 03:29 PM
    recession_02
    Fanatics IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Fanatics
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 21, 2024 10:54 PM
      tesla_04
      Turo IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Turo
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 18, 2024 11:38 PM
        Grains in field close-up
        Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 16, 2024 11:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.