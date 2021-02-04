﻿

VIDEO USDCAD ahead of payroll data

Both the US and Canada release payroll data on Friday morning.

February 4, 2021 4:37 PM
Both the US and Canada release payroll data on Friday morning.  US is expecting NFP to be +62,000 jobs while Canada is expecting a decrease of 45,500 jobs.  USD/CAD has been moving higher despite Crude moving higher as well.  The pair is attempting to move above trendline resistance near 1.2830, which would target near 1.3025.

Economic Calendar

