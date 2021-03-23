VIDEO NZDUSD Line in the Sand

The New Zealand government will try and dissuade speculation in the housing market

March 23, 2021 4:28 PM

Big news out of New Zealand yesterday that the government will try and dissuade speculation in the housing market in order to prevent the growing housing bubble from getting even larger. 

As a result, the New Zealand Dollar has been moving lower.  However, on a 240 -minute timeframe, there are a number of reasons to suspect that the Kiwi vs the US Dollar may soon be ready for a bounce! 

*See the video for all the reasons!

NZD/USD is at the Line in the Sand.  Bulls will be looking to scoop up the kiwi near this support zone while bears will be looking for stops underneath!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


 
Related tags: Forex NZD USD New Zealand

Latest market news

View more
USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:10 PM
AUD/USD forecast takes a huge boost
Yesterday 03:50 PM
NFP Preview: Signs of a Slow Job Market Could Take EUR/USD Above 1.08
Yesterday 02:10 PM
Gold and Silver forecast: Metals extend gains ahead of key US data
Yesterday 12:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: ECB Policies vs FED Policies
Yesterday 11:13 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:10 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD forecast takes a huge boost
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:50 PM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      NFP Preview: Signs of a Slow Job Market Could Take EUR/USD Above 1.08
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 02:10 PM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD gains on bullish data but USD/CNH may determine whether it lasts
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 03:02 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.