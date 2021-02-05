﻿

VIDEO GBPJPY breaking out above long term triangle

Price is currently continuing higher, with horizontal resistance not until near 148.00

February 5, 2021 1:26 PM
Bank notes of different currencies

The BOE said they did not mean to imply that they will take rates negative, and the Pound took off.  With the BOJ nowhere close to exiting negative rates, GBP/JPY has gone bid.  The pair is currently breaking  out of a long-term triangle, with resistance not until much higher!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex GBP JPY BOE

Latest market news

View more
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
Today 03:09 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
Today 01:12 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
Today 11:14 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:28 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets remain vulnerable despite tech rally
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

inflation_05
US Core PCE Preview: USD/JPY Flirts with 155 Ahead of Key US Inflation Report
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:14 PM
    Forex trading
    Euro to US dollar analysis: Will the EUR/USD find a bottom?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:00 AM
      interest_rates_02
      US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 23, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 23, 2024 04:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.