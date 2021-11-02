USD/NOK getting knocked around

There are many variables in play this week which already have USD/NOK up 1.5% this week.

November 2, 2021 9:08 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

There are many variables in play this week which already have USD/NOK up 1.5% this week.  Let’s look at a few of them and see what else there is to watch this week that can move USD/NOK:

 

Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

  1. FOMC:The US Fed meets on Wednesday to discuss whether now is the time to announce a bond taper.Generally speaking, when the Committee is more hawkish than expected, the US Dollar rises.When they are more dovish than expected, the US Dollar falls. Keep an eye on the accompanying statement and press conference for clues as to where the US Dollar may be headed next. See our complete FOMC preview here.

     

  2. Norgesbank:The Norgesbank meets on Thursday.After hiking rates at their September meeting by 25bps, Norway’s central bank said they will not raise rates again until the December meeting, for which a 25bps hike is already priced in.However, watch for hints that they may increase the pace of their rate hikes due to higher oil prices and supply chain issues (inflation).

     

  3. OPEC+:Member’s of the oil cartel, plus other distinguished guests, meet to discuss whether they should increase the output of oil.At their last meeting in October, members decided to keep output unchanged at an increase of 400,000 bpd.However, with WTI prices hovering near $84, member nations may wish to increase output in order to lower prices (at the request of a few nations).

     

  4. Technicals: On a daily timeframe, USD/NOK recently reached its targets for both a double top formation and an AB=CD pattern, near 8.2800.The pair bottomed on October 21st at 8.2786 and bounced.Since then, the pair has moved to 8.5308, which includes a 1.5% move higher today. The pair also created a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern.USD/NOK halted just below the 200 Day Moving average at 8.5384.There is a confluence of resistance just above the key moving average, which includes the 50% retracement from the September 30th highs to the October 20th lows, horizontal resistance, and the 50 Day Moving Average, all between 8.5548 and 8.5705.If the resistance holds, intra-day support is at Monday’s highs of 8.4718 and then todays low of 8.3943.
usdnok daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the FOMC and Norgesbank meetings this week, USD/NOK has potential for big movement this week, as the pair is already up 1.5%.  Throw in an OPEC+ meeting, and USD/NOK could be much higher if events play out in the pair’s favor!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/NOK OPEC Norges Bank FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.