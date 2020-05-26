USDJPY closing in on resolution

A dull start to the week yesterday as G10 currency pairs traded within very tight ranges whilst major trading centres the U.S., Singapore, and the U.K were out for public holidays. Amongst the most frugal, USDJPY barely managed to scrape out a 20 pip range, continuing a trend of range compression seen in recent sessions.

Looking for possible reasons behind USDJPY’s diminishing ranges, the JPY is viewed as a safe-haven currency. The latest IMM report confirms the market remains long JPY, likely as insurance against a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections after economies re-open and if U.S. – China tensions continue to escalate.

May 26, 2020 2:20 AM

Offsetting this, risk sentiment remains resilient, buoyed by optimism surrounding a vaccine and an encouraging re-opening of economies from “early openers” such as New Zealand and Australia.

Locally Japan commenced its own re-opening yesterday as the emergency virus controls established in Mid-April were lifted. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a news conference that reviving the economy is his top priority and tomorrow the government would approve a second budget to assist the economic recovery.

Following Abe’s announcement, a resumption in Japanese investor activity is anticipated, and combined with Japan's shrinking current account surplus, demand for JPY is likely to be muted from these avenues.

When we look at the chart of USDJPY below, it can be observed that following USDJPY’s rejection from resistance 112.25/50 (the Feb 112.23 high and 2019, 112.40 high), USDJPY fell back to 105.98 in early May near the middle of its 112.00/101.00  range.

Because of the V-shaped bottom at the March 101.18 low, we favor that when USDJPY’s extended range breaks, it will be to the topside. To that effect in the short term, USDJPY is currently eyeing crucial overhead resistance from recent highs 108.10 and the 200-day moving average 108.40 area.

A sustained break above 108.40 would be initial confirmation that a tradable low is in place in USDJPY at the 105.98 May low and the catalyst to look to enter longs in USDJPY, in anticipation of a rally towards range highs 112.25/50 area. 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 26th of May 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.