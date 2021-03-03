USDCHF and DXY mending their broken relationship

If the strong correlation between USD/CHF and DXY deteriorates again, it may be a warning that something bigger is brewing.

March 3, 2021 11:06 AM

USD/CHF and DXY mending their broken relationship

The Swiss Franc and the US Dollar Index (DXY) have been highly correlated this year, with a correlation coefficient above +0.90 for most of the year. The correlation coefficient of +1.00 indicates a perfect correlation, indicating that the 2 assets move perfectly together.  A reading above +0.90 is pretty close!   However, early last week, the correlation broke down as the Swiss Franc and the DXY both began to move lower (USD/CHF higher!).  That correlation broke down on February 23rd.  Interestingly, the correlation breakdown should have given us a warning signal that something may have been amiss in the markets, as 2 days afterwards bond yields shot higher and brought the DXY higher with it.  Since reaching a correlation coefficient low near +0.16 on February 25th, the reading has begun to recover, currently at +0.40.

On a daily timeframe, USD/CHF broke above the upper downward sloping trendline of a descending wedge on February 23rd, which was the day the USD/CHF-DXY correlation coefficient broke down.  The pair continued higher through the end of last week and on Monday, broking above the 200 Day Moving Average, near 0.9175.  Yesterday, price ran into resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 23rd highs to the January 6th lows, near 0.9194.  This now acts as the first level of resistance.  Above there is a resistance zone between horizontal resistance (0.9292) and the 50% retracement level of the same time frame (0.9334).  Support is at the 200 Day Moving Average and horizontal support near 0.9026.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Notice that the RSI is in overbought territory, indicating that the pair may be ready for a pullback.  Also notice that the correlation coefficient on the daily timeframe is creeping higher. A correlation of 0.00 indicates that there is no correlation at all.  Although the reading is only back to +0.40, it is much stronger than the last week’s low near +0.16.

Forex market hours: when is the best time of day to trade forex?

As noted in last week’s article, the Swiss Franc has been weakening among several currencies.  Last week the EUR/CHF broke above an ascending triangle (also on February 23rd) and ran smack into resistance on Thursday, forming a shooting star.  The pair retreated briefly but is currently testing the resistance highs once again near 1.1100.  Above there is horizontal resistance from March 2019, near 1.1175.  Support is at Friday’s lows near 1.0957 and then the ascending triangle breakout level near 1.0915.  Notice that the RSI is in overbought territory (however not yet diverging from price).  This is an indication that price may be ready for a pullback.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The USD/CHF and DXY correlation is on its way back towards the strong relationship it enjoyed during the beginning of this year.  However, as happened last week, if the strong correlation between the two deteriorates again, it may be a warning that something bigger is brewing.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CHF DXY Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CHF articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    Are SNB being ‘franc’ about a potential hike?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 20, 2022 02:47 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Weekly COT Report: Bulls Have All but Abandoned the Swiss Franc
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2021 12:36 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        European Open: The Swissy Probes June’s High, UK Retail Sales Up Next
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 17, 2021 01:21 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.