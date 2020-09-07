USDCAD Jobless rate on the downside

Government data has shown that jobless rate fell to 10.2% (as expected) from 10.9% in July.

September 7, 2020 3:39 AM
Government data has shown that jobless rate fell to 10.2% (as expected) from 10.9% in July. See the key USD/CAD levels in this video !


