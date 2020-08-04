USD remains under pressure after key Eco data

Downtrend remains in play as the USD/CAD tests key support.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 4, 2020 5:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was under pressure against all of its major pairs on Tuesday.

On the economic data front, it was a beat across the board with U.S. Manufacturing Orders gaining 6.2% on month in June beating the 5% estimate compared to a revised gain of 7.7% in May. Durable goods orders gained 7.6% in June, above the 7.3% estimate and the prior reading of 7.3% in May. 

On Wednesday, The U.S. will report the Mortgage Bankers Association's mortgage applications for the week ending July 31st. The ADP research institute's July jobs report will likely show a modest job gain of 1200K. The trade deficit is likely to narrow to -50.2 Billion in June, based on preliminary figures. The July ISM Services Index will likely decline to 55 following a bounce in June

The Euro was mixed against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the Eurozone's June Producer Price Index was reported at +0.7% (vs +0.6% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was higher against all of its major pairs.

The USD/CAD continues to remain in a downtrend after Key economic data released on Tuesday. On the Canadian front, Markit Canadian Manufacturing PMI increased to 52.9 in July from 47.8 in June and beat the 48.6 estimate. The pair is on key support at 1.3315 which used to be key resistance back in November of 2019 and February of this year. Overhead resistance remains at 1.3505. A break below 1.3315 could accelerate the decline towards the next level of support at 1.3205, A strong bounce could cause a test of 1.3505 resistance. For now, the trend remains bearish until proven otherwise



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: CAD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Outlook: Ukraine, Tariffs, ECB and NFP all in focus
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Snaps Back Before $3k Test
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Broadcom, Target & JD.com
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jump, CAD Punished by Trump Tariffs
February 28, 2025 05:35 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE
February 28, 2025 04:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
February 22, 2025 01:00 AM
    USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 19, 2025 04:45 PM
      Market chart
      USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 5, 2025 04:07 PM
        Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 23, 2024 02:57 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.