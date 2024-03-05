USD/JPY: Intensifying disinflationary pulse pressures BOJ rate hike ambitions

Underlying disinflationary pressures in Tokyo intensified last month, pointing to the likelihood of similar trends nationally and underscoring the need for wage growth to reach sufficient levels to boost flagging consumer demand.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:12 AM
Japanese Flag
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Underlying inflationary pressures in Tokyo intensified in February
  • The BOJ remains likely to abandon negative interest rates, although the move looks like it may occur in April
  • The US interest rate outlook should be the focus of USD/JPY traders, not the BOJ
  • Range trade is favoured near-term with sizeable longer-term downside risks

Underlying disinflationary pressures in Tokyo intensified last month, pointing to the likelihood of similar trends nationally and underscoring the need for wage growth to reach sufficient levels to boost flagging consumer demand.

For the moment, USD/JPY continues to provide tailwinds for the Japanese economy, remains supported above 150 on historically wide interest rate differentials with the rest of the world.  

Tokyo underlying price pressures ease

Ahead of the national release in late March, the advanced Tokyo consumer price inflation (CPI) report revealed core-core inflation – which removes the impact of volatile fresh food and energy prices – rose 3.1% in year to February, down from 3.3% in January and the slowest pace since February 2023.

Importantly, however, while it continues to decelerate from the 4% plus levels seen late last year, this key measure of underlying inflation remains above the BOJ’s 2% target, keeping the prospect of a rate hike alive either this month or next.

BOJ still looks like it wants to hike rates

The BOJ next meets to discuss interest rates March 18 and 19. Whether it pulls the trigger and lift its overnight rate from -0.1% will largely come down whether it has confidence that tight labour market conditions and prior elevated inflation will be enough to foster strong wage growth, helping to underpin consumer spending and eradicate the disinflationary mindset that Japan has been grappling with for decades.

While poor demographics and heavy levels of household and government indebtedness are serious roadblocks to achieving that goal longer-term, in the short-term, it looks like the BOJ wants to hike as longs annual wage negotiations deliver sufficient wage pressures to begin the process. The negotiations are underway and will be announced before the end of March. Early signs suggest the BOJ will get its wish.

Markets are on board for the BOJ to proceed with one-year OIS – which measures where markets see the overnight borrowing rates sitting in a year’s time – pricing in 23 basis points worth of hikes over that period. Macroeconomic conditions globally are also about as good as it gets for the BOJ, allowing it to begin normalising policy without causing major ructions to financial markets.

It just needs to get on with the process.

jp ois mar 5

Source: Refinitiv

Market Outlook USD/JPY

BOJ April hike appears more likely

While some on the BOJ board appear keen to move as soon this month, Governor Kazuo Ueda appeared more cautious when he spoke late last week, suggesting that when negative rates are abandoned, it will likely be in April after wage negotiations have concluded.

But it’s the Fed USD/JPY traders should focus on

Regardless of what Japanese policymakers choose to do, as outlined in post last week, for USD/JPY traders it’s really about what the Fed signals regarding the rate outlook that you really need to worry about. While the BOJ can generate intraday volatility, it’s the Fed that’s dictating the longer-term trend.

Looking at USD/JPY right now, the most effective strategy is to simply play the range, buying dips around 149.60 and selling pops towards 150.80, allowing for stops to be put on the opposite side for protection against a potential break. Outside last Friday when a soft US manufacturing PMI sparked a big drop in US bond yields, the strategy has been solid for nearly a month.

While the price sits closer to resistance at 150.80 right now, making a short stack up better on a risk-reward basis, I’d be reluctant to enter a position ahead of the ISM non-manufacturing PMI report later Tuesday given it can be volatile month-to-month and everyone will be watching it.

Respect the range until the price doesn’t.

jpy Mar 5

While I see plenty of downside in the future, just like the BOJ when it comes to considering when to begin to lift interest rates, you need to have patience. When the Fed signals it’s about to start easing rates, that could be the moment the trapdoor eventually opens towards lower levels.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: BoJ USD JPY FX FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Silver surge sparks speculation over potential super squeeze
Yesterday 11:44 PM
US dollar holds support, gold reaches new ATH ahead of key ISM report
Yesterday 09:55 PM
Interest Rate Shock: What Happens If the Fed Hikes Instead of Cuts?
Yesterday 07:53 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI looks poised to extend gains despite weak start
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA slips in a cautious start ahead of Powell later in the week
Yesterday 02:01 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – March 4, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BoJ articles

japan_03
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
By:
David Scutt
March 2, 2024 09:00 AM
    japan_06
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ negative rate watch shouldn’t rank highly for traders
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 28, 2024 04:40 AM
      japan_05
      USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 24, 2024 08:00 AM
        japan_02
        Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2024 10:54 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.