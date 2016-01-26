USD JPY Could more BOJ easing expose 120 00

It was another day of market mayhem in China, where the benchmark Shanghai Composite fell by more than 6%. Unlike some of the other panic […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 26, 2016 1:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It was another day of market mayhem in China, where the benchmark Shanghai Composite fell by more than 6%. Unlike some of the other panic episodes we’ve seen so far in 2016 though, the volatility was contained to China, with major European indices seeing only minimal moves and oil, everyone’s favorite indicator of investor sentiment, hovering around the key 30.00 level.

Lost amidst the intense focus on the day-to-day fluctuations in oil however, is analysis of the traditional gauge of investor risk appetite: USD/JPY. Much like the major US indices, USD/JPY has found a floor at key previous support, in its case in the 116.00 zone. Last week, the pair carved out a big Bullish Engulfing Candle* from that support level, signaling an intraweek shift from selling to buying pressure and hinting at the potential for more strength this week.

So far, bulls haven’t been able to create much upside momentum, but even the roughly-unchanged performance since the beginning of the week is impressive given the steep drop in US and Asian equities. Before we would feel confident saying any sort of medium-term bottom has formed, we would need to see the weekly RSI indicator break out of its established bearish channel, which would signal an end to the full year of increasing bearish momentum.

In case you hadn’t had a chance to look ahead on the economic calendar, USD/JPY will be buffeted by two big central bank announcements later this week. The US Federal Reserve will issue its latest monetary policy statement tomorrow at 14:00 ET (19:00 GMT), though no major changes are likely (stay tuned for our full FOMC preview later this afternoon).

Then on Friday, the Bank of Japan will meet to decide whether to further increase its QQE program or to hold off for another month. Overnight, a number of Japanese officials including Economy Minister Amari, Finance Minister Aso, and Prime Minister Abe all issued comments essentially implying that the BOJ should not increase its stimulus yet, but it remains to be seen whether this veiled “advice” is followed or merely misdirection for traders. Either way, volatility is likely to pick up in USD/JPY over the rest of the week, and a surprise easing from the BOJ could cause USD/JPY to spike quickly toward 120.00.

*A Bullish Engulfing candle is formed when the candle breaks below the low of the previous time period before buyers step in and push rates up to close above the high of the previous time period. It indicates that the buyers have wrested control of the market from the sellers.

USDJPYWEEKLY1-26-2016 8-42-03 AM

Related tags: Abe Amari BoJ Fed FOMC USD/JPY Federal Reserve Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      Amazon acquisitions: what does Amazon own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:28 PM
        S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2023 02:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.