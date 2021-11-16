US open: Stocks mixed as retail sales jump, despite rising prices

US stocks set for a mixed open as retail sales smash forecasts, even as prices rise at the fastest pace in 30 years.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 16, 2021 1:56 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.15% at 36145

S&P futures +0.04% at 4686

Nasdaq futures -0.05% at 16186

In Europe

FTSE -0.07% at 7346

Dax +0.45% at 16215

Euro Stoxx +0.28% at 4397

Learn more about trading indices

Inflation inspired sell off steadies

US stocks are set to open mixed but with just mild gains or losses, with retailers’ quarterly earnings and retail sales data in focus.

Retail sales surged higher in October, jumping 1.7% month on month, well up from the upwardly revised 0.8% from September and ahead of the 1.4% expected.

The data reveals that consumers have continued spending and spending well despite rising prices and deteriorating consumer morale. Even as inflation surged to a 30-year high and consumer sentiment crashes to a decade low, spending remains robust. This will be an encouraging sign for the Fed.

With the jobs market on the road to recovery, inflation surging and spending high, there seems to be little reason for the Fed to hold back from hiking interest rates.  Fed speaker later today could shed further light on this.

The prospect of a sooner rate rise is driving a mild rotation into cyclicals and out of high growth tech stocks, which are particularly sensitive to rising interest rates. The US Dollar has also rebounded firmly from two days of declines.

Separately but still with the theme of retailers, both Walmart and Home Depot released earning a little ahead of forecasts, again highlighting the resilience of the American consumer even as prices rise.

 

Where next for Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones continues to tread water around all time highs. The prices trades above the 20 sma and the RSI is in bullish territory keeping the buyers optimistic of a move towards 36560 and fresh all time highs. A move below the 20 sma and 35900 last week’s low could see the price drop towards 35500. It would take a move below this level for sellers to gain traction.

Dow chart

FX – USD rises, GBP extends gains on upbeat jobs data

After two days of losses the USD was attracting some dip buying on Tuesday, supported by the prospect of early Fed tightening.

GBP/USD is continuing to rebound from a yearly low after upbeat UK jobs data. UK unemployment declined to 4.3% the lowest level since July last year. Meanwhile the number of staff on payroll rose to above pre-pandemic levels. The data suggests that the labour market remains resilient despite the end of the furlough scheme.

GBP/USD  +0.24% at 1.3445

EUR/USD  -0.05% at 1.1361

Oil rises aead of data

Oil prices are on the rise amid expectations of tight inventories, brushing off for now a reports from the IEA that the end of soaring oil prices could be in sight. IEA kept its forecast for oil demand growth unchanged at 5.5 million barrels per day for 2021 and 3.4 million for 2022. However, the IEA also acknowledged that supply was finely on the rise. OPEC+ continues to unwind its supply cuts, albeit slowly and US output was also on the rise.

The energy agency also upwardly revised its oil supply forecast by 330,000 barrels per day.

Looking ahead attention is on the API stockpiles data due later.

 

WTI crude trades +0.7% at $80.37

Brent trades +0.95% at $82.20

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

14:15 US Industrial production

17:00 Fed Bostic speaks

17:10 ECB Lagarde speaks

21:30 API crude oil stockpiles

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Indices Dow Jones Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.