US open Futures resume rise ahead of Fed Quarles oil inventories

US stocks are set to resume the rise after a brief setback yesterday. The Fed continue to rein in inflation expectations boosting stocks. A light economic calendar leaves Fed speak in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 26, 2021 9:14 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.2% at 34389

S&P futures +0.3% at 4201

Nasdaq futures +0.45% at 13721

In Europe

FTSE -0.5% at 7000

Dax -0.25% at 15434

Euro Stoxx -0.2% at 4029

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks resume rise ahead of Fed Speak

US stocks are pointing to a higher start, resuming the recent rally after a mildly lower close on Tuesday.

Data on a Tuesday revealed that Consumer confidence ticked lower in May for the first time in six months. Concerns that rising prices have taken the edge off re-opening euphoria pulled stocks into the red although the Nasdaq closed flat.

The Fed continued to rein in inflation expectations, with move Fed speakers joining the dovish chorus. As fears of an earlier move by the Fed ease, stocks are pushing higher again today. With the core PCE deflator, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation due at the end of the week, inflation jitters, whilst seemingly under control right now are unlikely to be going anywhere fast. A sharp rise in core PCE could make it more challenging for the Fed to defend the lose monetary policy.

The economic calendar is quiet on both sides of the Atlantic meaning more attention will be on Fed speakers. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles will be watched closely for any commentary regarding inflation or potential tapering.

Equities

Nordstream trades -5% pre-market after missing Q1 earning expectations after the close yesterday.,

Urban Outfitter trades +9% following better than expected earnings.

Looking ahead there are a number of tech stocks reporting today including Snowflake and NVIDIA

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones continues to trade above its ascending trendline support dating back to early April last year. A push above resistance at 34800 is needed in order for the bulls to test 35000 the all time high hit on May 10. However, negative RSI divergence could be forming which suggests upside momentum could be fading and can precede a move lower. It would take a move below strong support at 33650 the 50 day ma, the yearly trendline support and horizontal support to negate the near term uptrend – this could be a tough nut to crack.

FX – USD hovers around 5 month low, NZD jumps post RBNZ announcement

The US Dollar is edging higher after hitting a 5-month low in the previous session. Weaker than forecast consumer confidence and plenty of dovish calls from the Fed are keeping the pressure on the greenback.

NZD/USD is outperforming and trades at a 3 month high after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates unchanged at 0.25% but unexpectedly indicated that rates could rise in September 2022.

NZD/USD + 1% at 0.7305

GBP/USD  +0.1% at 1.4165

EUR/USD  -0.15% at 1.2231

Oil awaits further clarity on Iran, EIA data

Oil is consolidating around $66 as investors grapple with growing optimism surrounding the reopening of Western economies against concerns of increased supply from Iran.

API inventory data showed that oil stocks fell by 439,000 and gasoline inventories declined by 2 million barrels. The data was encouraging but the focus is likely to be on the indirect US – Iran nuclear talks. The market will want more clarity on whether more supply will be flooding back into the market.

Any signs of progress in talks could knock the price of oil as the market questions whether additional supply can be absorbed. Going forward the more demand picks up in economies as they re-open the more comfortable the market would be with additional supply.

EIA inventory data is due shortly

US crude trades -0.2% at $65.88

Brent trades -0.1% at $68.39

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets

Looking ahead

15:00 Fed Quarles to speak

15:30 EIA crude stock inventory

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Equities Forex Indices Interest rates Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.