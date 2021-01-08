US NFP not so bad Canadian Employment Change even better USDCAD

Although the jobs reports from Canada and the US were negative today, both were better than the headlines suggest.

January 8, 2021 11:30 AM

US NFP not so bad; Canadian Employment Change even better: USD/CAD

The US Non-Farm Payrolls reports showed that the US economy lost 140,000 jobs during the month of December vs an expectation of +71,000.  However, the revision to the November print was +336,000, and increase of 91,000.  Because of the revision, the NET NFP number for December was -49,000.  Therefore,  although the December print is still negative, it’s not as bad as it appears at first glance. 

Similarly,  the Canadian Employment change showed that Canada lost 62,600 jobs during the month December vs an expectation of -27,500.  However, Canada breaks down their jobs data between full time employment change and part time employment change.  The full-time employment change for December was +36,500, while the part time employment change was -99,000!  Therefore,  although the headline number was weaker than expected,  the increase in full time employment shows this data print is not as bad as it appears at first glance.

USD/CAD

We noted the Currency pair of the week that USD/CAD was one to watch due to the employment data today.  On a longer-term timeframe USD/CAD remains relatively unchanged on the week and is still in a descending wedge.  As price approaches the apex, the breakout of this pattern is typically to the upside and the target is a 100% retracement of the wedge, which is 1.3390.  The pair held wedge support so far this week at 1.2630, which is the lowest level since April 2018.  Also recall that on the longer-term timeframe, USD/CAD is highly correlated with the price of crude oil.  Keep an eye on WTI for possible direction in USD/CAD over the long term.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, the divergence between the RSI and price is playing out as the US Dollar surges today (since the opening of the stock market, DXY has gone from 89.66 to near today’s previous highs of 90.09).  First resistance in USD/CAD is at yesterday’s highs of 1.2733.  Above there is horizontal resistance and the 38.2%  Fibonacci retracement from the December 21st highs to the January 6th lows at 1.2750/1.2775, and then the downward sloping trendline of the descending wedge (on the weekly) near 1.2850.  Support is at todays lows of 1.2658, then the January 6th lows at 1.2630.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Although the jobs reports from the neighboring countries were negative today, both were better than the headlines suggest, once the data is broken down.  Although the USD/CAD has been in a long-term down trend, the doji candle on a weekly timeframe shows that the market is undecided at this point in the weekly descending wedge and bulls may be ready to push the pair higher!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD Forex USD NFP

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 01:00 AM
    USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 19, 2025 04:45 PM
      Market chart
      USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 5, 2025 04:07 PM
        Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 23, 2024 02:57 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.