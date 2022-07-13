US CPI comes in hot! US Dollar on the move

The US CPI print came out much hotter than expected 9.1% YoY. This print, combined with the strong employment data, should give the Fed confidence to hike at least 75bps

July 13, 2022 3:05 PM
High rise buildings

US CPI for June was 9.1% YoY vs 8.8% YoY expected and 8.6% YoY in May.  This is the highest reading since November 1981!  The Core CPI was 5.9% YoY vs 5.7% YoY expected and 6% YoY in May.  Although energy and food prices may make up a large percentage of the overall inflation, prices have gone up in other areas as well, such as shelter, new and used vehicles, and airline fares.  This will put pressure on the Fed to hike rates by 75bps at the July meeting on July 26-27.  Recall that two days prior to the June FOMC decision, the Fed leaked to the WSJ that it was going to hike 75bps, rather than the expected 50bps, as a result of the higher than expected May CPI reading of 8.6% YoY.  Could the large jump in headline inflation cause the Committee to consider a 100bps increase?  According to the CME’s Fed Watch tool, markets are currently pricing in over a 40% chance of a 100bps hike at the next meeting!

20220713 cme fedwatch tool

Source: CME

What is inflation?

Despite the higher than expected CPI data, EUR/USD is still struggling to make any headway below the all-important psychological round number of 1.0000.  The low following the CPI release was 0.9998 before buyers entered and ramped the pair up 50 pips, trying to stop out weak shorts.   The pair has come back offered, and it may just be a matter of time before the pair trades aggressively below parity.

20220713 eurusd 15 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a longer-term, daily timeframe, EUR/USD is trading at a confluence of support.  In addition to the psychological round number of 1.0000, the pair is trading at the bottom trendline of the channel the pair has been in since the beginning of the year (though the pair has been moving lower for over 1 year).  If EUR/USD continues to pressure current support, the next support level is the lows of December 2002, near 0.9859 and then the highs of January 2001, at 0.9595.  However, notice that the RSI is in oversold territory, indicating the possibility for a bounce.  First resistance isn’t until much higher, at a series of prior lows near 1.0340.  Above there, price can bounce to the top downward sloping trendline of the channel near 1.0520, then the highs of June 27th at 1.0615.

20220713 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The US CPI print came out much hotter than expected 9.1% YoY.  This print, combined with the strong employment data, should give the Fed confidence to hike at least 75bps at the upcoming meeting.  Will other inflation readings confirm the CPI print?  Markets will be watching the Michigan Inflation Expectations print due out on Friday!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas CPI EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Today 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_02
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 07:00 AM
    "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
    NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 1, 2024 04:02 PM
      aus_04
      AUD monthly outlook: February 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 1, 2024 03:27 AM
        Federal reserve name plaque on building
        FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 31, 2024 08:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.