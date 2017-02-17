UKretail sales cap week full of poor UK data

The pound was dropping quite noticeably this morning even before the publication of the January UK retail sales data. It was clear someone knew something […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 17, 2017 12:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pound was dropping quite noticeably this morning even before the publication of the January UK retail sales data. It was clear someone knew something because the numbers were indeed very weak. According to the ONS, retail sales fell a further 0.3% in January after tumbling 1.9% the month before. On a year-over-year basis, sales eased to +1.5% compared to expectations of print of +3.4%. Economists were clearly left scratching their heads. Some concluded that Britain’s surprisingly strong consumer spending since the Brexit vote has come to an abrupt end, in part because of rising inflation. Others said that the slowing consumer spending and weaker wages growth could see the Bank of England hold rates unchanged this year despite some hawkish commentary of late by some MPC members with regards to having limited tolerance of higher inflation. But as the pound was already lower on day – and the week, after disappointing inflation and wages data in mid-week – we didn’t see any significant continuation in the selling pressure, although the currency was holding near its lows at the time of this writing.

The pound could recover despite soft data

But with all the news out of the way, could the pound now stage a recovery as the sellers take profit? I think this a strong possibility, particularly as there are no economic pointers scheduled from the US either this afternoon or on Monday. Apart from this week, economic numbers out of the UK have been strong and although things may start to turn sour again, I am of the view that the worst is behind us. I therefore still think that the cable is mostly likely heading higher in the weeks and months to come than fall below 1.20 again. The bank of England is unlikely to cut interest rates again, while the potential rate rises from the Fed this year are possibly already priced in.

GBP/USD testing key 1.24 support

Well if the cable was going to bounce back, it would do so around these levels. As can be observed from the main daily chart, below, the area around 1.2400 has been strong support in recent days. This level was previously resistance and where the 50-day moving average comes into play. Given the still bullish market structure (because of the double bottom reversal formation at 1.20), we wouldn’t be surprised if the GBP/USD were to bounce back at around 1.2400 once again, especially as the EUR/GBP was correspondingly testing its own resistance around the 0.8580 level at the time of this writing.

Unless the cable now goes on to fall below 1.2345 or rise above 1.2580 (i.e. last week’s range), it is set to create an inside bar formation on the weekly chart (see the inset). If so, this would leave behind an interesting setup to look forward to next week. Specifically, traders will want to see what the cable would do around this week’s range extremes. A typical scenario that I would be looking for in this case would be if in early next week the cable dips below this week’s low and into a key support level such as 1.2315, trap the bears, before rising back above the low of this week. In this scenario we would be anticipating the cable’s next move, possibly around mid-week, to be bullish.

In any case, a potential move back above the 1.2545-80 resistance area would re-affirm the bullish technical bias. If that were to happen then we would expect to see a rally back to the top of the range and possibly towards 1.28 or even 1.30 next. However, should support at 1.2315 on the weekly or 1.2260 on the daily time frame (which is also the 61.8% Fibonacci level) break then we may see the start of a move towards 1.20 again.

17.02.17 gbpusd

Related tags: GBP/USD Retail Sales trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP/USD articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 20, 2025 08:17 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        Pound Forecast: GBP/USD posts its strongest week since September. Can it continue rising?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 29, 2024 03:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.