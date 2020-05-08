UK GDP may slump 25percent in Q2

The Bank of England illustrative scenario suggested that U.K. GDP may slump 25% in the second quarter.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2020 5:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The Bank of England illustrative scenario suggested that U.K. GDP may slump 25% in the second quarter. See the key GBP/USD levels in this video !


Related tags: UK Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Dow Jones Dax Forecast ECB Powell testifying will keep rate cut expectations in focus
Today 06:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
March 1, 2024 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
March 1, 2024 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
March 1, 2024 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
March 1, 2024 04:38 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
GBP/USD: sticky situation for longs should UK wages growth undershoot
By:
David Scutt
September 12, 2023 12:25 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 6, 2023 01:49 PM
      boris_05
      A guide to trading UK bank stocks
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 4, 2023 09:00 AM
        boris_01
        What are the most volatile stocks in the UK?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        August 29, 2023 01:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.