Two trades to watch: USD/JPY, GBP/USD

USD/JPY falls in risk off trade, post BoJ minutes. GBP/USD falls on dismal retail sales.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 21, 2022 8:04 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

USD/JPY falls in risk off trade

USD/JPY is heading lower for a third straight session. Risk off trade is boosting demand for the safe haven yen in addition to a tick higher in Japanese inflation to 0.8% YoY in December, up from 0.6%.

The minutes from the latest BoJ meeting also showed that policymakers saw upward price pressures building.

Risk off sentiment on Fed fears and mixed earnings boosted demand for US bonds, pulling yields and the USD lower.

There is no high impacting US data due later.

Learn more about the Japanese yen

Where next for the USD/JPY?

USD/JPY has trended lower for three straight days. A break below the multi-month rising trendline and 50 sma, combined with the bearish MACD suggests that there could be more downside to come.

A break below 113.45 the 2022 low could open the door to the 100 sma at 113.25 and 112.50 the December low.

Buyers will be looking to retake the 50 sma at 114.34. A move above 115.06, the weekly high, could see bulls gain momentum.

usdjpy chart

 

GBP/USD falls on dismal retail sales

UK retail sales fell -3.7% MoM in December missing forecasts of -0.6% and a significant fall from November’s 1% rise.

Retail sales suffered  the biggest decline since January last year, as shopper stayed at home whilst Omicron cases surged. Whilst UK retailers may recoup this loss in the first Q1 of 2022, its worth keeping in mind that the cost of living is also expected to rise over those months

Consumer confidence also dropped in January to -19 from -16 as inflation fears hit households and could see consumers rein in discretionary spending.

The US dollar trades under pressure as safe haven trade to boosting demand for bonds, sending treasury yields lower.

Learn more about the pound

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBPUSD fell below its month old rising trendline which combined with the bearish crossover on the MACD points to further declines.

Sellers are testing the weekly low at 1.3570. A break below here exposes the 100 sma  at 1.3540 and the January low at 1.3435.

Should the support hold, buyers could look for a move over 1.3660 the weekly high in order to open the door to 1.3750 the 2022 high.

gbpusd chart

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Forex USD/JPY GBP USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 09:18 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Today 04:11 AM
Bitcoin bulls eye record highs - but we could see some ‘chop at the top’
Today 03:12 AM
British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
Yesterday 01:58 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:07 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 08:23 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 25, 2024 08:00 AM
        Currency prices
        USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 23, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.