Two trades to watch Gold WTI Oil

Gold ahead of Non farm payrolls

Gold prices are extending losses on Friday for a second straight session amid a stronger US Dollar. The precious metal is set to lose 0.7% so far this week.

Demand for the US Dollar received a boost from Fed speakers this week who revived expectations of the Federal Reserve normalizing monetary policy.

The US Dollar was also receiving safe haven demand amid rising COVID delta cases both in the US and China.

All eyes to the non farm payroll. Expectations are for 870k new jobs and the unemployment rate to tick lower to 5.7%. A stronger report could boost the prospect of a more hawkish Fed and see investors sellout of non-yielding gold.

Where next for Gold prices?

Gold fell through is ascending trendline dating back to late June. It trades below its 50 and 200 sma on the daily chart and the 50 sma appears to be on track to cross below the 200 sma, a death cross, a bearish signal.

The RSI is also pointing lower and in bearish territory favouring further downside.

Immediate support can be seen at 1790 last week’s low. A break below here could open the door to a deeper selloff to 1750.

On the upside, gold bulls must retake the ascending trendline resistance at 1805 in order to attack 1819 the 50 & 200 sma which could prove a tough nut to crack.

Oil rises but set for heavy weekly losses

Oil is on the rise but is heading for its largest weekly loss since October amid rising concerns over the delta covid variant. WTI trades down 6.5% across the week.

Both the US & China, the two largest oil consumers in the world are experience a surge in covid cases. China has imposed travel restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of COVID. Whilst new daily cases in the US are at the highest level in 6 months.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have offered some support to oil prices amid cross border hostilities between Iran & Israel.

Baker Hughes rig count numbers due later today, in addition to non farm payrolls will be in focus.

Where next for WTI oil prices?

WTI crude oil has sold off across the week finding support on the 100 sma at 6700 rebounding higher. The RSI is just below 50 but pointing higher supporting the rebound.

Oil bulls will need to retake 70.00 psychological level and 7050 high 4 July in order to retake the 50 sma at 7150 and power higher.

It would take a move below the 100 sma at 67.22 for sellers to gain traction and head towards 65.00 July 20 low.

