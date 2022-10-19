﻿

Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, Oil

GBP/USD falls despite hot inflation. Oil steadies after a sharp drop as the US plans more oil reserve releases.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 19, 2022 8:20 AM
Close-up of market chart
GBP/USD falls despite hot inflation

GBP/USD is falling despite UK CPI returning to double digits as the USD rebounds.

UK CPI rose to 10.1% YoY in September, ahead of the 10% forecast and up from 9.9% in August. Core inflation also rose to 6.5%.

Inflation is five times the BoE’s target rate which shows that the central bank still has a lot of work to do to tame inflation. The data also highlights the squeeze that household incomes face as the cost of living crisis deepens.

Following the Chancellor’s U-turn on the mini-budget and limiting the energy support bill to April next year, the danger is that inflation could rise again in 2023.

Meanwhile, the USD is rising after falling across the past two sessions. Hawkish Fed comments are pushing the US dollar higher across the board.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD has rebounded from 1.0940, the October low, rising above the 20 sma and back into the descending channel – meaning that the broader trend remains bearish. The rebound stalled at 1.1440, just shy of the 50 sma.

The pair currently trades caught between the 20 and the 50 sma, and the RSI is neutral at 50.

Buyers will look for a move over 1.1440, the weekly high, and 50 sma, bringing 1.15, the October high into focus ahead of 1.1730 the September high, and falling trendline resistance.

Meanwhile, sellers will look for a move below 1.11 the 20 to open the door 1.0940. A break below creates a lower low.

gbpusd1910ci

Oil steadies after a sharp drop as the US plan more SPDR releases

Oil prices are holding steady after three straight sessions of losses. Oil prices fell almost 4% yesterday after several factors combined to unnerve investors. Firstly, China said that it would not release Q3 GDP data this week as scheduled, raising fears that the world’s largest importer of oil could disappoint.

Secondly, hawkish Federal Reserve bets raising recession fears also hurt the demand outlook for oil, dragging the price lower.

Reports that the Biden administration will release a further 15 million barrels from reserves and could consider releasing significantly more across the winter months in an attempt to reduce high prices at the pump. The announcement comes ahead of next month’s mid-term elections.

Today investors will digest EIA inventory data, which is expected to show a 1.38-million-barrel increase.

Where next for oil prices?

Oil prices ran into resistance at 93.20, falling below the 50 and 20 sma before finding support yesterday at 81.80 on the multi-month falling trendline support. The RSI is just below 50, which favors the bears.

Sellers could test support at 81.00 the falling trendline support ahead of 78.90 the October low. A move below here opens the door to 76.20 the September low.

Meanwhile, buyers will look for a move back over the 20 sma at 84.40 and the 50 sna at 87.20. A move over 93.20 is needed for the bulls to take back control.

oil1910ci

 

 

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.