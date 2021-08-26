Two trades to watch GBPUSD Euro Stoxx

GBP/USD in focus as Jackson Hole kicks off & ahead of US PCE, GDP Q2. European indices slip after weak German GFK consumer confidence data, ECB minutes due.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 26, 2021 3:34 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD looks to Jackson Hole, US PCE & GDP Q2 (second reading)

GBP/USD trades is edging lower snapping a three-day winning run 

Post Brexit supply chain issues mean food shortages could last well into next year supermarkets warn. 

Covid cases continue to rise in the UK and currently stand at over 30,000 new daily cases before the school’s return. Fears of a surge in cases in September weigh on the Pound. 

US Dollar rises ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium in cautious trade, although Fed Chair Powell’s keynote speech is on Friday. 

Also due today US PCE data and the second reading of US Q2 GDP. 

Learn more about the Pound 

Where next for GBP/USD? 

GBP/USD has been trending lower since early June. It trades below its descending trending, 50 sma and its 200 sma.  

Whilst the price rebounded off 1.36 last week the recovery failed to break above the 200 sma.  

The receding bearish bias on the MACD keeps buyers hopeful although there is a tough wall of resistance to break through at 1.38 -1.3850 comprised of the 200 sma ((1.38), 50 sma (1.3820) and descending trendline support (1.3850). A break above here would see 1.40 come back into target. 

Any move lower would need to break below the double bottom at 1.3670 to expose 1.36 the August low and 1.3570 the July low. 

 

Euro Stoxx edges lower as German consumer confidence falls

Eurpean indices are heading lower in cautious trade ahead if the Jackson Hole Symposium.   

German GFK consumer confidence came in weaker than expected for September declining -1.2, down from -0.4 in August and below forecasts of -0.7. 

ECB minutes are due to be released from the latest meeting. The minutes could help shape expectations ahead of the ECB meeting on September 9th

The minutes come after dovish comments from ECB chief economist Philip Lane who suggested it was still too soon to consider tapering bond purchases in the PEPP programme. 

Cheap borrowing costs for longer is good news for companies. 

Where next for EU Stoxx 50? 

EU Stoxx 50 has eased lower from its all time high of 4239 reached August 13. Although the uptrend from mid-July remains intact. 

The bearish crossover on the MACD combined with a move below the 50 sma is keeping seller’s hopeful of further downside.  

Any move lower would need to take out 4160 the Tuesday’s low to expose 4120 the 200 sma and the ascending trendline resistance. Beyond here 4080 the August 19 low comes into play 


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: GBP Indices USD Eurostoxx 50

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.